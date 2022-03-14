NFL, Cardinals Preview Free Agency With 'Tampering' Time

"You can maneuver," Keim said. "But at some point and time you're going to have to address (the cap), and that's usually through dead money and guaranteed money you have to pay. We've tried to minimize dead money as much as possible. We have to continue to try and do better and hit on draft picks.

"Where you get into a problem is if you don't draft well and you're having to pay out the ear. At some point, the bill comes."

The Cardinals would like to bring back a chunk of their own free agents, although by now, it's worth seeing what other teams might want to pay. Kirk's best season, for instance, has led to speculation he could find a deal for $13 million to $15 million a season, which likely would be out of range for the Cardinals with DeAndre Hopkins' big deal already in place.

There also figures to be a quick market for Jones, who said recently it is scheme-fit more than money that he seeks.

Conner is a key player the Cardinals want back, and the running back market remains fickle even for established players.

By the end of the week, the NFL will know where the big names are going, and what holes might be left to fill. For the next two days, it'll be about speculation and reports until pen can be put to paper.