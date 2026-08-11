Spinato's Pizzeria & Family Kitchen Coming To BetMGM Sportsbook At State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club announced that Spinato's Pizzeria & Family Kitchen will become the new restaurant partner inside the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, replacing Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar.

The new restaurant, located on the north end of the Great Lawn on the west side of State Farm Stadium, is scheduled to have its grand opening ahead of the Cardinals home game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 25, with a soft opening Oct. 5.

Since opening in the fall of 2022, the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium has become one of Arizona's premier sports and entertainment destinations. Featuring a state-of-the-art sportsbook, expansive indoor and outdoor viewing areas, premium hospitality spaces, private event accommodations, and dozens of televisions broadcasting the biggest sporting events from around the world, the venue welcomes guests throughout the year—not just on Cardinals gamedays. The addition of Spinato's represents the continuing evolution of the 17,000-square-foot venue, bringing one of Arizona's most iconic restaurant brands to a destination already known for delivering a first-class fan experience.

For the past two seasons, Cardinals fans have enjoyed Spinato's pizza from concession locations throughout State Farm Stadium. Beginning this fall, football fans and residents across the West Valley will be able to enjoy the complete Spinato's dining experience year-round at the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spinato's has proudly served as the Official Pizza of the Arizona Cardinals since 2024. Anthony Spinato, CEO of Spinato's Pizzeria & Family Kitchen, said the opportunity was driven by years of demand from guests throughout the West Valley.

"For many years, we have received requests from loyal guests who drove far distances from the West Valley to dine at our restaurants. Even during Cardinals games, fans at the concession stands would ask, 'When are you going to open a restaurant near us?' The Arizona Cardinals have been an incredible partner, and when we learned the opportunity became available inside the BetMGM Sportsbook, we knew it was the perfect fit. We're excited to bring the full Spinato's Experience to Cardinals fans and the Glendale community," he said.

"For more than four years, the BetMGM Sportsbook has become much more than a gameday amenity—it's grown into a year-round destination for sports fans across Arizona," said Jeremy Walls, Chief Operating Officer, Arizona Cardinals. "As we continue to invest in enhancing the fan experience, adding Spinato's allows us to partner with one of Arizona's most beloved family and employee-owned brands while creating an even more compelling destination for Cardinals fans, sports enthusiasts, and the West Valley community every day of the week."

"The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium has become one of the premier destinations in Arizona for sports fans, offering an unmatched entertainment experience that extends well beyond game day," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer. "We're excited to welcome Spinato's to the venue, adding one of Arizona's most recognizable local brands to an already best-in-class sportsbook. Together with the Cardinals, we're continuing to elevate the guest experience by creating a destination where fans can enjoy exceptional food, watch the biggest sporting events, and experience world-class hospitality year-round."

Founded in 1974, Spinato's has become one of Arizona's most recognized family-owned restaurant brands. Last year, Spinato's became an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), and today 1 in 3 Spinato's employees are owners. Known for its award-winning Chicago-style pizza, Spinato's also serves sandwiches, pastas, calzones, salads, homemade desserts, and a variety of gluten-free, keto-friendly, and healthier menu options.

The State Farm Stadium location is currently undergoing renovations to reflect the warm, neighborhood atmosphere that has defined the Spinato's brand for more than 50 years.

The new Spinato's location will operate seven days a week, making it the only Spinato's restaurant currently open on Mondays. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, offering dine-in service, takeout and delivery on non-NFL game days, catering, and an expanded outdoor pickup area designed to make ordering even more convenient for guests throughout the week.

During Cardinals home games and select major events at State Farm Stadium, the restaurant will transition inside the secured event perimeter, with access reserved for ticketed guests. Fans tailgating on the Great Lawn will also be able to purchase pizza by the slice from the outdoor patio—a first for Spinato's and a new gameday offering designed to make the pregame experience even more convenient.

As the centerpiece of the BetMGM Sportsbook, Spinato's will complement a venue that remains open year-round for sports fans looking to watch professional and collegiate football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, racing, and other marquee sporting events. The sportsbook and restaurant together create a premier destination for fans seeking elevated dining, premium viewing experiences, and world-class hospitality beyond the NFL season.