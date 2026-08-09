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'It's Best Man Wins': Max Melton Embraces Competition for Starting Role

Cornerback room features depth with Burke, Thomas, and Clark

Aug 09, 2026 at 03:03 PM
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) , Arizona Cardinals safety Jammie Robinson (26) , Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) , Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) , Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darren Hall (30) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the Week 3 preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at State Farm Stadium.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) , Arizona Cardinals safety Jammie Robinson (26) , Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) , Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) , Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darren Hall (30) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the Week 3 preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at State Farm Stadium.

Max Melton is not afraid to call it like it is.

He's in a competition.

"There ain't no question about it because that's what is on the table," the cornerback said. "It's best man wins. Whoever gets it gets the money for real, because we all know we're going to snap if we hit the field. It's an ongoing competition early in camp, so we are going to see what happens."

Melton and Denzel Burke have spent training camp in a battle for a starting outside corner role. Will Johnson, the Cardinals 2025 second-round pick, seems to be a lock as CB1. The first depth chart had Burke or Melton as the starter for the other outside spot.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2024, Melton has started in 11 of the 27 games he appeared. Last year, the injury bug hit Melton hard. He missed a game because of a hamstring, a concussion, and five of the last six games because of a lingering heel issue.

During that time, Burke took over. The fifth-round pick started eight games and finished his rookie campaign as the team leader with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

"At the end of the day, it's really just me versus me," Burke said. "I'm trying to get one percent better every day and making sure that I'm taking the next steps at each and every practice and becoming the best version of myself."

There was frustration with how the season transpired for Melton. Injuries were a part of it, and his role began to shift more towards special teams. In the Week 16 game against the Bengals, Melton did not log a defensive snap and played a season-high 17 special teams snaps.

After Mike LaFleur decided to retain Nick Rallis as his defensive coordinator, Melton shared some displeasure on social media. Melton said he and Rallis have talked it out and are good.

Now the third-year corner is hoping to find his way back to the starting lineup and line up opposite of Johnson. As he began to discuss what he has learned since the training camp competition began, it took him back to his time at Rutgers when they brought in a pair of fifth-year seniors to compete with Melton after his freshman season.

"I've been here before," Melton said. "It's nothing new to me. It's just competition. Go out there because you're going to do the same if it wasn't any competition. Got to go out there and attack every day as a professional."

Melton and Burke are the two guys leading the charge for the other starting outside corner role. LaFleur is not discounting the depth beyond those two. Starling Thomas V and Kei'Trel Clark are two others with starting experience.

The more competition, the better.

"The more quality players that you have in one position, the better it's going to be for not only the team, but for that player, because guys thrive on competition when someone's getting pushed," LaFleur said. "It doesn't hurt to have those bodies. You mentioned (Burke and Melton), and I think we have multiple guys in that corner room that are worthy of being NFL players and contributors."

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