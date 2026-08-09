'It's Best Man Wins': Max Melton Embraces Competition for Starting Role

There was frustration with how the season transpired for Melton. Injuries were a part of it, and his role began to shift more towards special teams. In the Week 16 game against the Bengals, Melton did not log a defensive snap and played a season-high 17 special teams snaps.

After Mike LaFleur decided to retain Nick Rallis as his defensive coordinator, Melton shared some displeasure on social media. Melton said he and Rallis have talked it out and are good.

Now the third-year corner is hoping to find his way back to the starting lineup and line up opposite of Johnson. As he began to discuss what he has learned since the training camp competition began, it took him back to his time at Rutgers when they brought in a pair of fifth-year seniors to compete with Melton after his freshman season.

"I've been here before," Melton said. "It's nothing new to me. It's just competition. Go out there because you're going to do the same if it wasn't any competition. Got to go out there and attack every day as a professional."

Melton and Burke are the two guys leading the charge for the other starting outside corner role. LaFleur is not discounting the depth beyond those two. Starling Thomas V and Kei'Trel Clark are two others with starting experience.

The more competition, the better.