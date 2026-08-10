A Number Forever: Cardinals To Retire Larry Fitzgerald's 11

Fitzgerald's will be the sixth number retired by the team. The others are 8 (Larry Wilson), 40 (Pat Tillman), Stan Maudlin (77), J.V. Cain (88) and Marshall Goldberg (99).

Fitzgerald, an easy first-ballot choice for the Hall of Fame, finished his career with 1,432 catches (second all-time) and 17,492 yards (second-most in NFL history). His 121 receiving touchdowns are sixth all-time. He retired with an active 256-game receptions streak, the second-longest ever behind Jerry Rice.

"The thing I would miss the most is being around my teammates," Fitzgerald once said about potential retirement. "Interacting with the guys. That's the part I think anyone would tell you, when they leave, that they miss the most, followed close second by the paychecks.

"The competition and the games speak for itself. There's nothing like running out and hearing your name called and hearing 60,000 people cheering or booing for you. That's a high that can't be replaced."

His 263 games played for the Cardinals are the most in franchise history.

"I still have the same feeling I had when I ran out there going to play at Sun Devil Stadium," Fitzgerald said before Week 1 in his last season. "Nothing has changed. And I'm glad I still have that feeling, because I know (the game) is still important to me."

Fitzgerald had mulled retirement after each of the four seasons prior to 2020. Every year, he took some time after season's end, to assess where he was not only in football, but in life.

"You're not going to find anybody who isn't a fan of Larry as a player or as a person," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said once said of Fitzgerald. "He's a first-class individual. He's a phenomenal guy. I love getting to spend time with him. Unfortunately, he's had a couple big plays against us over the years, especially in playoff games. He's a guy you can root for because he does things the right way. He plays the right way.

"He's had a career that speaks for itself. Then off the field, he's one of the classiest guys I've ever met. He'll shake your hand, look you in the eye, remembers everybody's names. He's been all over the world. He has incredible perspective on life and cultures. He's just a fun guy to be around. I love getting to spend time with him when I do, and I have a ton of respect for him and the career that he's had."