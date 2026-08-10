A Number Forever: Cardinals To Retire Larry Fitzgerald's 11

Larry Fitzgerald never officially said he was retired.
But now, his number will be.
The Cardinals' iconic Hall of Fame wide receiver will have his No. 11 retired by the franchise the same night he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor, at halftime of the Oct. 25 game against the Broncos at State Farm Stadium.
There was never a question of whether Fitzgerald would go into the Ring of Honor, it was when. For a guy who doesn't relish being the focus of attention, folding the honor into the same night he will receive his Hall of Fame ring only made sense.
Fitzgerald, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, was arguably the greatest player in Cardinals' franchise history and the face of the organization's transformation into a competitive NFL team.
"No one who has ever worn a Cardinals uniform is more deserving of this honor," owner Michael Bidwill said.
But as much as Fitzgerald preferred not to be in the spotlight, it was fitting Fitzgerald's last year came in the NFL season with the least amount of fanfare ever, restricted by Covid.
The statistics from his final season were the lowest totals, finishing with 54 catches for 409 yards and a touchdown, limited to 13 games. But as usual, Fitzgerald's impact went beyond the numbers on the field.
"The thing I remember most about his presence here is not just how he practiced on the practice field but the way he took his profession so seriously. He is a pro's pro," Bidwill said. "His presence, both setting the tone but also welcoming people and in the locker room being a little bit of a jokester and wanting to engage everyone around him. He contributed so much to this organization and so much to this community.
"He means so much to all of us."
The Cardinals will open the home schedule Week 2 against the Seahawks with their Rivalries game. The Broncos game, presented by Gila River Resorts and Casinos, is Week 7.
Fitzgerald's will be the sixth number retired by the team. The others are 8 (Larry Wilson), 40 (Pat Tillman), Stan Maudlin (77), J.V. Cain (88) and Marshall Goldberg (99).
Fitzgerald, an easy first-ballot choice for the Hall of Fame, finished his career with 1,432 catches (second all-time) and 17,492 yards (second-most in NFL history). His 121 receiving touchdowns are sixth all-time. He retired with an active 256-game receptions streak, the second-longest ever behind Jerry Rice.
"The thing I would miss the most is being around my teammates," Fitzgerald once said about potential retirement. "Interacting with the guys. That's the part I think anyone would tell you, when they leave, that they miss the most, followed close second by the paychecks.
"The competition and the games speak for itself. There's nothing like running out and hearing your name called and hearing 60,000 people cheering or booing for you. That's a high that can't be replaced."
His 263 games played for the Cardinals are the most in franchise history.
"I still have the same feeling I had when I ran out there going to play at Sun Devil Stadium," Fitzgerald said before Week 1 in his last season. "Nothing has changed. And I'm glad I still have that feeling, because I know (the game) is still important to me."
Fitzgerald had mulled retirement after each of the four seasons prior to 2020. Every year, he took some time after season's end, to assess where he was not only in football, but in life.
"You're not going to find anybody who isn't a fan of Larry as a player or as a person," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said once said of Fitzgerald. "He's a first-class individual. He's a phenomenal guy. I love getting to spend time with him. Unfortunately, he's had a couple big plays against us over the years, especially in playoff games. He's a guy you can root for because he does things the right way. He plays the right way.
"He's had a career that speaks for itself. Then off the field, he's one of the classiest guys I've ever met. He'll shake your hand, look you in the eye, remembers everybody's names. He's been all over the world. He has incredible perspective on life and cultures. He's just a fun guy to be around. I love getting to spend time with him when I do, and I have a ton of respect for him and the career that he's had."
Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004. By Fitzgerald's second season he was a star, pulling in 103 receptions for 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns for then-coach Dennis Green. Teaming with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Fitzgerald put together a season for the ages in 2008, making 96 catches for 1,431 yards and 12 touchdowns in helping lead the Cardinals to their first division title in 30 years.
But it was Fitzgerald's incredible playoffs that were the most memorable part of that season. Fitzgerald had the greatest postseason run any receiver has had – 30 receptions for 546 yards and seven touchdowns in four games – and his final 64-yard touchdown catch against the Steelers nearly nabbed the Cardinals an improbable Super Bowl championship.
Earning that title is what drove Fitzgerald his last few seasons, knowing it was the only incomplete part of his legacy. Part of Fitzgerald's greatness was his efforts in the three seasons without Warner or eventual quarterback Carson Palmer, when he continued to perform through lineups of journeyman signal-callers.
His best season, in fact, might have been 2011, when he still managed 1,411 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 receptions despite instability at QB.
All the time, Fitzgerald embedded himself in the community, taking part in charity, getting to know and work with political and business leaders. There were times when Fitzgerald could've moved to a different franchise, but it was important to stay with one team throughout his career.
"There aren't a ton of players in (the Hall of Fame) especially in the modern era, that have been able to play in one place their whole careers," Fitzgerald said Thursday before the Hall of Fame game. "It takes two to tango. Your wife didn't marry you just because you wanted to marry her. Having a great ownership group with Mr. Bidwill and Michael … them wanting me to be in Arizona, wanting me to finish my career meant a lot to me.
"To be able to say Arizona is now my home and my community, that's a blessing to me. There isn't a day that goes by that I'm not aware of it."
See photos from the enshrinement of former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.