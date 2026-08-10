Monti Ossenfort Leans Into Jacoby Brissett As Cardinals QB

Monti Ossenfort likes the start rookie quarterback Carson Beck had in his debut at the Hall of Fame game.

Yet it's clear the Cardinals GM sees veteran Jacoby Brissett as his starter, regardless of the immediate progress by Beck.

"Jacoby has played a lot of football in the NFL, he's seen a lot of things," Ossenfort said. "He stepped into a tough situation last year and he performed. Sure there are things he'd like back, but … traditionally in the NFL, quarterbacks get a lot of praise when we win and they can take a lot of blame when we lose. That's how it goes.

"With what Jacoby did last year, with what he meant to the locker room, I think you saw their reaction, we were excited to get (his new contract) done."

Brissett had missed the offseason work waiting for a new deal, one in which he eventually got with a $10 million raise for this season. Ossenfort said he never had a doubt a deal would be reached, emphasizing each contract negotiation has its own nuance.

As for why the Cardinals eventually gave Brissett a raise, it was because of the very starting job Brissett now holds.