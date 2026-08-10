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Monti Ossenfort Leans Into Jacoby Brissett As Cardinals QB

GM reiterates team wants WR Michael Wilson on long-term deal

Aug 10, 2026 at 02:29 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort watches a practice earlier in training camp.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort watches a practice earlier in training camp.

Monti Ossenfort likes the start rookie quarterback Carson Beck had in his debut at the Hall of Fame game.

Yet it's clear the Cardinals GM sees veteran Jacoby Brissett as his starter, regardless of the immediate progress by Beck.

"Jacoby has played a lot of football in the NFL, he's seen a lot of things," Ossenfort said. "He stepped into a tough situation last year and he performed. Sure there are things he'd like back, but … traditionally in the NFL, quarterbacks get a lot of praise when we win and they can take a lot of blame when we lose. That's how it goes.

"With what Jacoby did last year, with what he meant to the locker room, I think you saw their reaction, we were excited to get (his new contract) done."

Brissett had missed the offseason work waiting for a new deal, one in which he eventually got with a $10 million raise for this season. Ossenfort said he never had a doubt a deal would be reached, emphasizing each contract negotiation has its own nuance.

As for why the Cardinals eventually gave Brissett a raise, it was because of the very starting job Brissett now holds.

"When we signed him (in 2025), it was in a different role," Ossenfort said. "We signed him to be the backup quarterback. His role changed, his job changed, and the expectation changed."

As for a potential contract extension for wide receiver Michael Wilson, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, Ossenfort was asked if he expected the Cardinals to get a deal done.

"He's a guy we want around here a long time," Ossenfort said. "Expect? That's a tough word. Our interest is in keeping him here."

Paris Johnson Jr. also is eligible for a contract extension, although Ossenfort said he would not comment on ongoing negotiations.

Ossenfort added that the Cardinals since he got to the job have shown they will complete contracts before, during and after the season, so there is no "hard and fast rule" about getting a deal done.

Ossenfort said linebacker Josh Sweat was making progress from his knee injury and expected him to be off the PUP list "in due time." The GM was also asked about the reports that outside linebacker Josh Sweat had requested a trade this offseason.

"There is always a lot of talk around that," Ossenfort said. "We have no interest in trading Josh. Some of those discussions we will keep private, but we are excited to have Josh here. He had a great year last year, and we're excited for more good things from him this year."

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