Pair of UFL Players Sign With Cardinals Following Tryout

The Cardinals invited six players for a tryout on Saturday. Three were inside linebackers and the others were tight ends.

On Sunday, ahead of the annual Red/White practice, the Cardinals signed one from each position group. They signed linebacker Eugene Asante and tight end Shawn Bowman.

This news comes a day after the team placed safety Joey Blount and tight end Kenny Yeboah on injured reserve. Blount left the July 31 practice with a stinger per coach Mike LaFleur. Last year, Blount had a season-ending procedure on his neck after getting injured during Week 1 against the Saints.

"I don't think any linebacker in the world plays with the effort that I play with" is what Asante said when breaking down why he believes he belongs in the NFL. The Auburn product had 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles this past season with the UFL's Houston Gamblers. He was on the Dolphins preseason roster and was on the Browns and Falcons practice squad throughout the 2025 campaign.