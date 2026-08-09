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Pair of UFL Players Sign With Cardinals Following Tryout

Team will be without Blount for second consecutive season

Aug 09, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Eugene Asante spent parts of 2025 with the Dolphins before playing in the UFL
Doug Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eugene Asante spent parts of 2025 with the Dolphins before playing in the UFL

The Cardinals invited six players for a tryout on Saturday. Three were inside linebackers and the others were tight ends.

On Sunday, ahead of the annual Red/White practice, the Cardinals signed one from each position group. They signed linebacker Eugene Asante and tight end Shawn Bowman.

This news comes a day after the team placed safety Joey Blount and tight end Kenny Yeboah on injured reserve. Blount left the July 31 practice with a stinger per coach Mike LaFleur. Last year, Blount had a season-ending procedure on his neck after getting injured during Week 1 against the Saints.

"I don't think any linebacker in the world plays with the effort that I play with" is what Asante said when breaking down why he believes he belongs in the NFL. The Auburn product had 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles this past season with the UFL's Houston Gamblers. He was on the Dolphins preseason roster and was on the Browns and Falcons practice squad throughout the 2025 campaign.

Bowman joins the Cardinals to fill in for Yeboah, who left the Hall of Fame game with a hamstring injury. The tight end had spent parts of the 2025 season with the Jaguars before landing in the UFL with the Orlando Storm. According to James Larsen, who covers the UFL, Bowman was one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. Bowman's UFL coach was Anthony Becht, who played for the Cardinals in 2009.

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