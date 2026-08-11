You've Got Mail: Here Endeth The Lesson (At Least For Camp At State Farm Stadium)

The Cardinals are wrapping up training camp at State Farm Stadium this week prior to their game in Las Vegas on Thursday. Then it's a week in Tempe, a week in Green Bay, and the regular season will be upon us. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Steve Stardevant:
"Mr. Urban, two quick inquiries. Do you recall the player(s) prior to Larry Fitzgerald who wore the No. 11 on their jersey? And despite the dearth of elite players (apologies to Kurt Warner and couple of other notables) the Arizona Cardinals, in my lifetime, and perhaps yours as well, elicit few that are worthy of having their uniform numbers retired. While it appears most obvious that Mr. Fitzgerald's name will be added to the Ring of Honor, do you believe the Cardinals organization will retire the number of the 'Japanese Flying Fish?' After all, he is a legend."
Well, yes, the Cardinals are retiring the No. 11. Yes, it was expected and proper to do so. As for the previous 11s, the man who wore it the year before Fitz was quarterback Jeff Blake in 2003. Among the other 11s in Cardinals history were QB Kent Graham, QB Jay Schroeder, and K Neil O'Donoghue.
From Ray Martin:
"I did not get this letter before Larry's Hall of Fame induction. Just watched his speech. Every time you see one of these speeches thanking all the people who got them there it drives home the fact no one is an island, especially these athletes we idolize. I watched a Larry highlight reel put together for his induction. I believe he had the best hands in NFL history and was unmatched in his ability to catch jump balls. I had to use abacus to count the number of QBs in that reel. What if Larry had Montana and Young as his QBs? I am glad to say I saw his games, not just the highlights, and the high-quality person he is developed into.
"I know I need question. What is your favorite ice cream flavor?"
I'll say this about the QBs. I have talked to Fitz many times over the past eight months. Everyone has regrets in their lives. But Fitz really is at peace with how his career played out. Individually, I don't know if he would've been that much better. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Mostly I think he is happy with his career. No reason to look back with any negative.
And probably cookie dough something or other, or maybe peanut butter and whatever. Just no mint.
From Drew S:
"Was it odd to you that Carson Beck played the entire half vs Carolina? He looked so great after those first two series I was ready to pull him then and there, but the fact they kept rolling him out had me on edge. That man is our future. Let's protect him please!"
I mean, his first series had a punt, so no, two series wasn't enough. This isn't Carson Palmer getting ready for the regular season in Year 13. That was literally the first time Beck played in an NFL game. You can make the argument he should be playing more, not less.
Could he be the future? He could. To say he is the future is way too premature.
From Pascal Pierre:
"Hi Darren, thanks again for keeping us grounded and giving us valuable insight through the mailbag:
- Does Beck performance in the HOF game, if confirmed through the preseason, gives him a nod a being the backup to Brissett for week 1?
- if so, will we be able to keep as seasoned backup like Minshew as our practice squad arm or does he become a trade or cut candidate?
- I saw in this game the same errors in the defense as we saw all season long last year. What is Nick Rallis' leash?
Here are some answers.
- Kind of an awkward question there. Are you asking if he plays as well as he did in Hall of Fame game is he the backup? I'm not ruling it out. But let's see him do more of it before that's a thing. Gardner Minshew hasn't even played.
- In order for a player to be on the practice squad, he must be released first, and Minshew would then be a free agent.
- Just like I'm not getting ahead of myself with Beck and the offense, I'm doing the same on defense. Mack Wilson and Budda Baker are much different than the guys who were on the field. But yes, Rallis knows the unit has to get better. He's said as much.
From Burke S:
"Hi Darren. I know you're not a big believer in Pro Football Focus, but if I make a request/suggestion for a weekly article idea: PFF grades from games. They are interesting reads. Secondly, I do happen to know the PFF grades from the Hall of Fame game and do you know who our best player was? Center Jon Gaines II. Phenomenal game. Chase Bisontis also had a great game. Is there any chance we can get looks at Gaines for left guard? There's a darn good chance our OL for the next five years is PJJ, Gaines, Froholdt, Bisontis, TBD RT whom we surely draft in round 1 2027. If the OL performance last week was an indication I think we finally might have an OL to be proud of!"
I once did a post with the top PFF grades but eventually, I didn't like them and didn't truly trust them. As for Gaines, he's been a guy that has flashed. Whether he can push for a job; I mean, they drafted Bisontis and signed Seumalo with Gaines here, so they obviously didn't feel he was ready to push for a starting job. Can that change? Perhaps. But he's been around a while and it hasn't happened yet.
From Shane Holly:
"Hey Darren. Thanks for posting that practice schedule article. Thats been something I've been curious about. Just to clarify, when practice ends, everybody is immediately free to go home? No additional meetings or post-practice film watch? Do you get the impression players like this schedule?
Also, there are already had a couple injury scares. We are already seeing guys headed to IR. I'm wondering if this staffs affinity for 11 on 11s maybe be a little too much contact?"
Yes, after practice, the players will be free. That doesn't mean many don't stick around to watch video or even work with coaches in their offices. But they have the ability to shut it down for the day if they want. And yes, in the story, you can see guys like it.
As for injuries, this is the NFL. Every team is using IR already. In the words of the great defensive lineman Cory Redding, in the NFL, it's not a question of if you will get injured, just when.
From Grant Laramie:
"Why is Love listed as RB2? Irrelevant of the explanation the team would provide, this feels like a self-inflicted misstep. They KNOW the fans and media are going to notice that and the controversy would start swirling. For crying out loud, just list him RB1 and avoid unnecessary distraction. I truly don't understand it."
Misstep? Because of where he is on the depth chart? How is it a distraction? Let's play this out: it's a distraction, why, because people are asking questions about Love? He's Jeremiyah Love. There are going to be questions regardless. Let's say he is listed at RB1. Then the "distraction" and questions are, "Why are you letting Tyler Allgeier split reps with Love since Love is RB1?" Because the splitting is going to happen, regardless of where they are listed.
From Key Lind:
"Need to shout out the OL from the HOF Game, I thought they did amazing. One guy in particular I liked was Jon Gaines. Do you think he's a lock for backup center? I noticed Jack Gibbens didn't play (assuming Mack and Simon are 1-2). Since he didn't play does that suggest he's a lock for ILB3? Is it my imagination or did Burke/Melton not play? If not, why not?"
I'm not going to say Gaines is a lock yet, but I'll admit, I'd be surprised if he is not on this team. Same goes for Gibbens -- they signed him for a reason, and you need at least three good guys there. He's not going anywhere. And no, Burke and Melton didn't play because they will be part of the top 35 players on the roster most likely.!
From Mark Bailey:
"Hey Darren. After watching love, I know you don't have much to go on so soon, any similarity's to David Johnson? Or just a fan dreaming?"
It feels like Love glides more than Johnson did. I don't see a direct comparison there. Although the Cardinals would love to have Love have some DJ2016 seasons.
From Brian Carter:
"Hi Darren, unfair question, but in looking at your home game themes post, I saw a 'legends' night scheduled and have to wonder if that would be a good time to induct someone into the ROH? Not naming names, but you know who."
Look at you being all clever with your cleverness.
(Yes, this came in last week, before the news. Give Brian credit.)
From Joe W:
"I know its preseason, but again you scored enough points to win. Is this going to be another season of defensive collapses when the game is on the line? You practice the way you play. I know the starters didn't play, but that's what they said last year. Cardinal fan forever since the 50s. RISE UP RED SEA."
The defense will have to be much better than last season and certainly light years better than they were over the last eight games or so. But again, preseason with the back half of a 90-man roster isn't where I'm going to plant my analysis flag.
From Eric G:
"Darren, apologies if you got this question a million times already but did you guys take off comments section on articles? Any reason for that? I know other teams don't have that but I thought I remember reading that the Cardinals wanted it for fan engagement. Just curious. It was there are a few days ago and now it's not."
I have said this a few times, but we did not take them off, not on purpose. We actually kept the comments on our own after the NFL didn't choose to stick with that comment service. But because the league doesn't have it, the code changed, and we have to work with the league to fix it. Going as fast as we can.
From Mo W:
"I am a huge fan of Cardinals Underground, so my questions is: Where is Paul Calvisi? From all the years of listening and watching the pod, your combination of you, Dani and Pauly was great. Also besides the "Getting Cultured" segment which I like, what about you guys doing reviews of movies or TV shows? I feel like me and others have the same taste as you guys on that. I moved to Singapore years ago and you guys make me feel the closest to home (Glendale, AZ). I think I am the only die hard Cardinals fan here. Thank you."
From Beat Kistler:
"I!'m a long-time listener and reader from Switzerland. Keep up the great work you do!
As a listener to Cards Underground, I obviously realized that Paul Calvisi has been missing. Now I also read that Dani will replace him as sideline reporter. It was never mentioned why he was replaced. Could you please give some insight please? I definitely miss him!"
I know Paul appreciates all the people who are fans. But as I have noted before, we have had several shifts in duties. One is Dani getting the sideline gig. And Craig Grialou is now with Dani and I on Cardinals Underground. It wasn't as splashy of a change as bringing in JP Shadrick, but it is change nonetheless.