You've Got Mail: Here Endeth The Lesson (At Least For Camp At State Farm Stadium)

"I did not get this letter before Larry's Hall of Fame induction. Just watched his speech. Every time you see one of these speeches thanking all the people who got them there it drives home the fact no one is an island, especially these athletes we idolize. I watched a Larry highlight reel put together for his induction. I believe he had the best hands in NFL history and was unmatched in his ability to catch jump balls. I had to use abacus to count the number of QBs in that reel. What if Larry had Montana and Young as his QBs? I am glad to say I saw his games, not just the highlights, and the high-quality person he is developed into.