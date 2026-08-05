Hall Of Fame Game Next First Step In Mike LaFleur's Coaching Career

Another important reason is because of LaFleur. Against the Panthers, he will be patrolling the sidelines as the head coach for the first time.

When he was looking to fill out his staff, LaFleur said he wanted Nathaniel Hackett "and nobody else" to be his offensive coordinator. A part of that reason was because of his past experience as a head coach.

"No. He's just going to go right in there and we'll see what happens," Hackett said when asked if he gave any advice to LaFleur on managing his first preseason game.

"For all of us right now, it's a whole new staff," Hackett added. "I think that's a great thing for us to have this game to have a quick dry run through on how game day operations go just from time management and all that stuff. It'll be great for all of us. There will be some ups and downs, and you work through those, and grow every day."

It's a sentiment LaFleur shared as he previewed Thursday's game earlier in the week. There will be mistakes, and for the first time as well, the players won't have the coaches right behind them barking out instructions.

For LaFleur and the team, the game is a building block towards the regular season. It just happens to have some extra meaning with a ton more eyeballs tuning in.