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Statement From Michael Bidwill

Sep 24, 2017 at 10:01 AM
MJBStatement.jpg


"I am extremely proud of our players and the contributions they make that extend well beyond the playing field. There are countless examples of the positive influence and extraordinary impact these players have on our community. Football is something that has always united us as Americans and, particularly in times like these, has the ability to inspire rather than divide. It's a responsibility in which we have always taken great pride and will continue to embrace."

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