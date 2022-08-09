Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Trace McSorley To Start Against Bengals As Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy Rest Arms

Guarantano will be the other QB in Cincinnati

Aug 09, 2022 at 11:34 AM
Darren Urban

Neither Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy are throwing much in practice. They certainly weren't about to do it in a game.

So it really was no surprise Tuesday when Kliff Kingsbury announced that third-string QB Trace McSorley will start behind center in Cincinnati against the Bengals for the preseason opener Friday. Jarrett Guarantano will also play, while Murray and McCoy will sit it out.

The coach added that Murray "won't play much, if at all" in the preseason.

Asked if Murray's right wrist was bothering him, Kingsbury said "not much."

"It's more maintenance at this point," Kingsbury said. "I expect to see more of him as we get into next week."

Murray again took a turn calling plays during an extended and competitive practice on Tuesday.

"We want to keep him locked in and involved with everything going on. let him see the defense from a different angle and perspective."

McCoy has some arm soreness, Kingsbury said, "and we just want to be smart." The coach said the Cardinals will see how McCoy's arm progresses as to whether he gets any preseason work.

McSorley was signed off the Ravens' practice squad last season. The Cardinals have to decide if they are going to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster, something that seems probable just to hedge against any Murray injuries.

"(McSorley) has done a really nice job," Kingsbury said. "I like how he plays. He's got some swagger, he's got some moxie and moves around and extends plays. I'm excited to watch him."

