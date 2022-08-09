Trace McSorley To Start Against Bengals As Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy Rest Arms

Neither Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy are throwing much in practice. They certainly weren't about to do it in a game.

So it really was no surprise Tuesday when Kliff Kingsbury announced that third-string QB Trace McSorley will start behind center in Cincinnati against the Bengals for the preseason opener Friday. Jarrett Guarantano will also play, while Murray and McCoy will sit it out.

The coach added that Murray "won't play much, if at all" in the preseason.

Asked if Murray's right wrist was bothering him, Kingsbury said "not much."

"It's more maintenance at this point," Kingsbury said. "I expect to see more of him as we get into next week."

Murray again took a turn calling plays during an extended and competitive practice on Tuesday.

"We want to keep him locked in and involved with everything going on. let him see the defense from a different angle and perspective."

McCoy has some arm soreness, Kingsbury said, "and we just want to be smart." The coach said the Cardinals will see how McCoy's arm progresses as to whether he gets any preseason work.

McSorley was signed off the Ravens' practice squad last season. The Cardinals have to decide if they are going to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster, something that seems probable just to hedge against any Murray injuries.