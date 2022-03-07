With Free Agency Nearing, Cardinals Look To Gain An Edge

"That's an area, in Vance (Joseph)'s defense, we need to be able to play at a high level." coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "If we're not able to sign Chandler, and even if we are, to get younger there would be a good thing."

Getting younger wouldn't necessarily mean free agency. Jones and Von Miller, who is older than Jones, are the top two available. More youthful possibilities are the Titans' Harold Landry and former Cardinal-turned-Panther Haason Reddick.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim acknowledged there is depth to the edge rusher talent in the draft. But – and there is always a "but" – "there are only so many men walking the earth who can do those things well."

"The thing about the pass rusher – does he fit what you do schematically?" Keim said. "Is he a 3-4 outside 'backer, is he a Sam, is he a Will, is he a 4-3 end, is a 4-3 end that can maybe grow into a 5-technique?

"Then when you determine where he fits, then it's where are you going to have to take him. The elite ones are going to go really high. Sometimes it comes down to, are you drafting an overachiever, who does all the things right but may never be a double-digit sack guy but be a nice player, or do you take chances on a guy who is still developing and maybe has underachieved in his career but has the unique skillset?"

The Cardinals were tied for 11th in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt, their total of 41 tied with Dallas for 13th in the NFL.

Depending on what happens with Jones, the Cardinals could end up delving into free agency and the draft.