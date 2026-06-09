You've Got Mail: Wrapping Things Up With Minicamp

"I saw that (Jacoby) Brissett and (Josh) Sweat reported to minicamp. Now what? Does that mean all is good? Was it just a I'm-just-here-so-I-won't-get-fined thing? I think both those guys are pretty important to what the Cardinals are supposed to do this season, and I'd like to think it's not going to get all sideways with them and the team."

I can't tell you if "all is good." No one has said anything on the subject specifically. I can say I had pleasant interactions with both on Monday, although my role doesn't allow for me to have much say in any of these matters. We will see in the two minicamp practices how much each does. I'll say this, it's a good sign they are at least here for mandatory stuff. It's when guys start skipping mandatory stuff that big problems arise. But the next touch point will be training camp. Like the players, the front office also gets their vacation right after minicamp, so I expect it to be pretty quiet for the next month.