The Cardinals, Aaron Rodgers, And The Team's QB Focus

Let me start by noting that the first time the current Aaron Rodgers-to-the-Cardinals speculation came up when longtime NFL writer Charles Robinson suggested that if Rodgers wasn't going to play for the Steelers, where would he go as a free agent? Robinson posited the Cardinals as a landing spot.

He did not report it would happen, nor that he had any information it would happen. Just that it was something that in his mind made sense with Rodgers' relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

It does not make sense to me that it would happen. Not with the drafting of Carson Beck, in addition to having Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II (and Kedon Slovis) on the roster currently. Even with the team and Brissett working through whatever they are working through at the moment, it makes no sense to me, with where Rodgers is in his career, with where the Cardinals are now, any of it.

(To be clear, this is what I'm thinking, not anything I have been told. But not sure anything has to be said, either.)

During national appearances on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur was asked directly about his team's interest in Rodgers. Both times, LaFleur said the same thing, that with Brissett, Minshew, Beck and Slovis, those were the Cardinals' focus.

Colin Cowherd's question on Wednesday was "Can you validate any of the Aaron Rodgers rumors, because they are flying everywhere." LaFleur answered, "Good thing I don't fly with them. Right now we have our three guys on our roster and we have Carson coming in to be our fourth ... right now, just focused on the four we have in the building and keeping it at that."