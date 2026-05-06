 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

The Cardinals, Aaron Rodgers, And The Team's QB Focus

Speculation about veteran leaks into national conversation

May 06, 2026 at 10:50 AM
Author Image
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Let me start by noting that the first time the current Aaron Rodgers-to-the-Cardinals speculation came up when longtime NFL writer Charles Robinson suggested that if Rodgers wasn't going to play for the Steelers, where would he go as a free agent? Robinson posited the Cardinals as a landing spot.

He did not report it would happen, nor that he had any information it would happen. Just that it was something that in his mind made sense with Rodgers' relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

It does not make sense to me that it would happen. Not with the drafting of Carson Beck, in addition to having Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II (and Kedon Slovis) on the roster currently. Even with the team and Brissett working through whatever they are working through at the moment, it makes no sense to me, with where Rodgers is in his career, with where the Cardinals are now, any of it.

(To be clear, this is what I'm thinking, not anything I have been told. But not sure anything has to be said, either.)

During national appearances on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur was asked directly about his team's interest in Rodgers. Both times, LaFleur said the same thing, that with Brissett, Minshew, Beck and Slovis, those were the Cardinals' focus.

Colin Cowherd's question on Wednesday was "Can you validate any of the Aaron Rodgers rumors, because they are flying everywhere." LaFleur answered, "Good thing I don't fly with them. Right now we have our three guys on our roster and we have Carson coming in to be our fourth ... right now, just focused on the four we have in the building and keeping it at that."

Look, Rodgers talk always brings eyeballs. He has yet again drawn out his offseason process without any real answers. (Gotta be tough for the Steelers to do this for a second offseason.) And yes, the Hackett connection is easy to see. But it's a slow time of year. Don't forget that either.

Budda Baker sacks Aaron Rodgers in 2024.
Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Budda Baker sacks Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

Related Content

news

Marcus Freeman Makes Clear His Love For Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame coach praises Cardinals running back, as well as son of former Cardinals wide receiver

news

Former Cardinal Josh Mauro Passes Away

Defensive lineman, who spent parts of six seasons in Arizona, was 35

news

On The Edge, A Love Fest, And Cardinals Draft Aftermath

news

Understanding The Love Pick And A 'Good Spot' With Brissett

Ossenfort said he has been talking with veteran QB

news

Could Cardinals Fall In Love With Running Back At 3 In Draft?

Notre Dame product becoming hot topic at top of Thursday's selections

news

Cardinals Pick Up 5th-Year Option For Paris Johnson Jr.

Extension remains possible for 2023 first-round choice

news

James Conner To Announce Second-Day Cardinals Draft Picks

Running back becomes latest player - or former player - with honor

news

Saying Goodbye To Coach Mac With A Story - Or Many Stories

Dave McGinnis was one-of-a-kind for his time in Cardinals history

news

Michael Wilson Finds Way To Keep Going Though Churchill Quote

Wide receiver was prepared for 2025's shoulder tap

news

Production Drew Mike LaFleur To Both Tyler Allgeier, James Conner

Cardinals have top two backs with similar playstyles

news

Joint Practices Important To Mike LaFleur; Green Bay The Likely Spot

Cardinals waiting for league OK as coach seeks to avoid August heat

Advertising