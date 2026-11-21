WHO: Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs
WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m.
WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium
NAMES
- ZAVEN COLLINS - The Cardinals would like to get more pressure off the edge. Collectively, the outside linebacker room has eight of the team's 21 sacks. Zaven Collins is tied for the leader in the room. He brought down Matthew Stafford last weekend and was a penalty away from having two sacks in the same game, something he last accomplished in Week 9 in 2024. The Cardinals are going to need more from Collins and the group against Patrick Mahomes.
"'Mess up going forward' has kind of been my motto, because if you're going forward, you have a chance, and just stay in the fight," Collins said. "Last year, I had 10 QB hits. A lot of those QB hits were missed sacks. Three of them were in one game. This year I focused on just getting the QB down, not going for the ball until you have him like completely in your arms, and that's just some of the things I've worked on."
- EMMETT JOHNSON - Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is going to miss another week. Backup Emmett Johnson gets another opportunity to show himself to the league, much like he did last week against the Falcons. The rookie had 171 total yards and two receiving touchdowns. Against the Falcons, Johnson was shaking defenders out of their cleats, so tackling, something Collins mentioned needed to improve after the Rams loss, must be emphasized.
- HJALTE FROHOLDT - He's back. After missing his first game with the Cardinals because of a concussion, the center has returned to the mix. His presence along the offensive line provides a steadiness which the unit was missing last week. With a new quarterback under center this week, a veteran like Froholdt is a massive boost to a banged-up unit.
NUMBERS
- 8 - Steve Spagnuolo's defense is humming right now for the Chiefs. Currently, they are the 8th ranked unit in overall defense. Spags' teams have no issues dialing up a blitz and trying to confuse the opposing offense. The Cardinals are ailing, but can't let the Chiefs' creativity push them off the field.
- 2 - A move that flew under the radar during the trade deadline was the Chiefs' acquisition of Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, who is slated to play in his second game for Kansas City. In his Chiefs debut, Downs and Mahomes connected for a touchdown. The Cardinals defense has done a solid job eliminating top wide receivers, most recently against the Seahawks when they held Jaxon Smith-Njigba to 51 yards. Downs provides Kansas City a threat in the slot.
"Obviously he's a elite player," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "Going up against him last year, we felt that. Our guys know the type of player he is. Wasn't a huge role per se just with the limited time (in KC). I'm sure it's going to continue to expand. He's a weapon."
- 6 - In early October, Mike LaFleur described the offense as a three-and-out machine. Outside of the opening drive, the Cardinals offense was unable to stay on the field. Against the Rams, the struggles returned. The Cardinals were 0-6 on third down attempts. Moving the ball on first and second down and making sure Trey McBride gets his will be critical. But when the chain gang inevitably flips the marker on the sideline to indicate third down, the Cardinals need to convert and keep the drive alive.
OTABLE
- CROWD NOISE - Before Lumen Field and the 12th man were viewed as the loudest venue, the honor belonged to Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs kingdom. There is no doubt it will be loud on Sunday. But the Chiefs have a huge game on Thanksgiving against the Bills. The attention might not fully be on the Cardinals. That's when a team can be most dangerous. Put up points early, shush the crowd, and make it competitive.
- DANTE STILLS GOING BACK TO KC - Dante Stills has some memories as a youngster, sitting in the crowd at Chiefs games. His dad, Gary, was drafted by Kansas City in 1999 and played the first seven seasons of his career with the Chiefs. Sunday will be the first time he will play in the stadium his dad once called home. Many family members and friends will be in attendance, rooting on the Cardinals defensive lineman. There's a desire to put on a show against his original favorite team.
- TIGHT END U REUNION - Two of the best tight ends in recent years will be on the field on Sunday. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs veteran, is on the back end of his career, but he will go down as one who put the position in the spotlight. Trey McBride is doing that as well. For the first time in the regular season, the two Tight End University classmates will battle. Maybe it serves as a passing of the torch.
"He's a tremendous athlete," McBride said. "I have a ton of respect for him. I respect his game a ton. He's one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He's done it at a high level for a very long time and is still playing at a very high level. I'm honored to be able to share the field with him this weekend."