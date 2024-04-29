 Skip to main content
After Big Draft Class, Cardinals Agree With 3 Undrafted Rookies

Team adds receiver, defensive lineman, long snapper

Apr 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Xavier Weaver (10) was Colorado's leading receiver in 2023 and one of three undrafted free agents the Cardinals are adding.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The Cardinals, with their nearly full roster even before their unusual 12 draft picks, weren't going to bring in many undrafted rookies.

But there were still a few to add on Monday.

The team agreed to terms -- pending physicals next week -- with Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver, North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy, and North Carolina State long snapper Joe Shimko.

The Cardinals also released long snapper Matt Hembrough, who spent his entire rookie season on Injured Reserve.

While the undrafted rookies do not count against the offseason 90-man roster until they sign, the Cardinals will now be maxed out on the roster, with the 15 rookies coming in.

Weaver, who led the Buffaloes with 68 catches for 908 yards last season after transferring from the University of South Florida, is 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds. He has experience as a return man. Murphy, 6-4 and 309 pounds, had 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 47 career games.

In 61 career games, Shimko did not have a bad snap for the Wolfpack, converting all 607 attempts.

