Cardinals Take Max Melton With Second-Round Pick

The Cardinals needed to bolster the position. They signed Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, and have second-year options in Garrett Williams -- a third-round pick a year ago -- Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V.

Melton had eight interceptions in his four years at Rutgers and had 16 pass breakups the past two seasons. He also had three blocked kicks in 2022, and he doesn't lack for confidence.

"I'm a lockdown corner," Melton said. "I can lockdown anybody, I ran a 4.39, I can jump out of the gym. I'm a real athlete so I can play inside, outside."

Melton also said he was a willing special teams player – "I don't play it just to play it."

The choice of Melton ended a stretch of four straight cornerbacks coming off the board. The Eagles traded up to get Cooper DeJean at 40, the Saints traded up to take Kool-Aid McKinstry at 41, and then the Texans took Kamari Lassiter before the Cardinals grabbed Melton.

Those were all possibilities for the Cardinals had they stayed at 35, but Ossenfort was happy to pick up an extra third-round pick knowing that a corner would be there when the Cards were next on the clock – and Melton was there.

"I just wanted to prove I could be 'him,'" Melton said about his pre-draft work.