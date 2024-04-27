Cardinals Fill Out Draft Class With Two Of Final Four Picks

A lot of the Cardinals impactful players in 2023 were Day Three selections and general manager Monti Ossenfort is hoping to find more diamonds in the rough as Saturday afternoon rolls along.

The Cardinals drafted outside linebacker Xavier Thomas with the first of their two fifth-round picks.

Thomas returned to the field for the Clemson Tigers in 2023 after missing 11 games in 2022 with a right foot injury. He had 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks in his final season at Clemson. In Clemson's defensive scheme, Thomas, a three-year starter was a constant on the left side of the line of scrimmage.

"I'm just a relentless dog," Thomas said. "This is who I am as a competitor. I love to compete. I want to be the best player on the field at all times and just be a relentless guy on the field."