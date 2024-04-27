Cardinals Fill Out Draft Class With Two Of Final Four Picks

A lot of the Cardinals impactful players in 2023 were Day Three selections and general manager Monti Ossenfort is hoping to find more diamonds in the rough as Saturday afternoon rolls along.
The Cardinals drafted outside linebacker Xavier Thomas with the first of their two fifth-round picks.
Thomas returned to the field for the Clemson Tigers in 2023 after missing 11 games in 2022 with a right foot injury. He had 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks in his final season at Clemson. In Clemson's defensive scheme, Thomas, a three-year starter was a constant on the left side of the line of scrimmage.
"I'm just a relentless dog," Thomas said. "This is who I am as a competitor. I love to compete. I want to be the best player on the field at all times and just be a relentless guy on the field."
He now joins Darius Robinson, the Cardinals No. 27 overall pick, as two front seven players selected by Ossenfort in this draft.
T CHRISTIAN JONES, TEXAS
From the defensive front seven to the offensive line, Ossenfort continues to reinforce the trenches. Offensive tackle Christian Jones was the Cardinals second fifth-round selection.
The two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 was the Texas Longhorns' starting right tackle for each game for the last two seasons. He also started 12 games at left tackle in 2021. Jones could serve as a swing tackle for the Cardinals offensive line, learning behind Jonah Williams and Paris Johnson Jr.
Texas primarily ran a run-first offense and his presence was a big reason why Jonathon Brooks ran for over 1,139 yards last season.