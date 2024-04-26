Ten Things To Know About First-Round Picks Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson

The newest Cardinals arrived in the Valley Friday morning and began meeting the people with whom they will now be working. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson were introduced to the media to begin their NFL lives.

Here are 10 takeaways from the afternoon, before Rounds Two and Three of the draft started Friday afternoon.

K1 Running Through Doors For WR1

General manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon told the media that following the selection of Harrison, their phones were blown up with text messages from quarterback Kyler Murray. On Friday afternoon, the quarterback couldn't contain his excitement as he barged into the radio studio to exchange pleasantries with his new WR1 -- during a interview session.

Murray and Harrison met during the rookie's spring visit with the Cardinals in Tempe.

"It's great to get the support and love from your quarterback," Harrison said. "Kyler is a great player and I'm super excited to play with him. It's going to be my job to make his job easier."

Harrison comes into the offense as the projected and expected top wide receiver in the room. While he said that he hopes to begin working with Murray as soon as possible, he recognizes that the trust is earned by being consistent in practice.