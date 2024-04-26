Ten Things To Know About First-Round Picks Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson

The newest Cardinals arrived in the Valley Friday morning and began meeting the people with whom they will now be working. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson were introduced to the media to begin their NFL lives.
Here are 10 takeaways from the afternoon, before Rounds Two and Three of the draft started Friday afternoon.
K1 Running Through Doors For WR1
General manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon told the media that following the selection of Harrison, their phones were blown up with text messages from quarterback Kyler Murray. On Friday afternoon, the quarterback couldn't contain his excitement as he barged into the radio studio to exchange pleasantries with his new WR1 -- during a interview session.
Murray and Harrison met during the rookie's spring visit with the Cardinals in Tempe.
"It's great to get the support and love from your quarterback," Harrison said. "Kyler is a great player and I'm super excited to play with him. It's going to be my job to make his job easier."
Harrison comes into the offense as the projected and expected top wide receiver in the room. While he said that he hopes to begin working with Murray as soon as possible, he recognizes that the trust is earned by being consistent in practice.
"You can't just do it one day, you can't just do it for one week," Harrison said. "It has to be done over and over and over again, I think that's how trust is earned."
Just Their Type
Gannon had a smile on his face as he said Robinson plays with violence. Pairing that physicality with the high motor that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis seeks, the rookie will fit right into the scheme.
While with the Missouri Tigers, Robinson earned the respect of coaching staffs throughout the SEC. Georgia coach Kirby Smart called Robinson "one of the hardest guys to block in our league."
Robinson has a formula at how to balance the violence with discipline come Sundays.
"Honestly, through preparation and practice, I'm a big believer in inside hands and so that's why I'm always working on my hand placement," Robinson said. "And then I lift weights, so that's all connected. I'm trying to be focused on my technique as much as possible."
TBD On MHJ Jerseys
MHJ jerseys will certainly become a staple at Cardinals games, but for now, fans don't have the opportunity to purchase them from NFL shops. It was reported before the draft that Harrison has yet to sign the NFLPA licensing agreement that will allow jersey sales with Harrison's name on them.
"I'm going to continue talking to my team and do what's best for me moving forward and just take it one day at a time," Harrison said. "I just got drafted, so I'm trying to enjoy the moment and be happy while I can at the moment."
Buckeyes In The Valley
This marks back-to-back seasons that Ossenfort has placed the first draft phone call to an Ohio State Buckeye. Last season, Paris Johnson Jr. was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft.
On Friday, the tackle was waiting at the Tempe facility's back entrance to welcome his former teammate to Arizona, and when Harrison was introduced to the media, Johnson was sitting in the first row.
"I think Paris Johnson Jr. might be the happiest person here today," Marvin Harrison Sr. said with a chuckle.
"It's awesome," Harrison Jr. said. "I think this is two years in the making with Paris. We had this conversation even going back to before he got drafted to the Cardinals. Just getting the chance to play with him again and hopefully when I score some touchdowns he raises me up in his arms like he used to do in college. I'm super excited to play with him."
Bling Bling with Special Meaning
It was impossible to avoid the giant bling that Robinson had on his finger as he addressed the media with his newest teammate by his side. That ring was earned on December 29th when Missouri won the Cotton Bowl against -- wait for it -- the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Harrison could just shake his head at the early trolling from his new teammate, although Robinson admitted the Tigers were better off because Harrison didn't play that day.
"I was telling Marvin we were glad he didn't play," Robinson said. "because the whole week leading up everyone was saying 'Ohio State, OK. Marvin Harrison. Is he going to play? Is he going to play?' He didn't play so we lucked out."
Robinson had a sack in the game.
Columbia is Home For Robinson
In a time when transfer portal and NIL have taken over collegiate athletics, Robinson stayed at Missouri for five seasons. Even when times got tough in college, his trust in the university never wavered.
"I just found myself trying to grow and get better each year and also as a team," Robinson said "That was my home. That was my family. I was blessed to get two degrees as well off the field and I just love Mizzou."
Robinson is a smart cookie, to say the least. His degrees are in hospitality management with a minor in business, and his masters is in positive culture with an emphasis in athletic leadership.
Harrison was impressed, leaning back in his seat with a simple comment that made everybody laugh.
"Two degrees, wow."
Is There Really an Underrated Part of MHJ's Game?
When watching the tape, there's few that can dispute how talented Harrison is on the field. He was the No. 4 overall pick for a reason. Yet if there was a part of his game that might fly under the radar, it's the edge he plays with.
"I may not show it, I'm not much of an emotional guy on the field, but I'm very competitive," Harrison said. "I think that's probably a very underrated part of my game."
When the Cardinals scored a touchdown in 2023, typically Johnson would be right in the thick of the celebration. Imagine if he played a position that could score points.
"I think for (Marvin), we gets a celebration, he's very calm, cool, collected," Johnson said. "But if I caught some of the passes he did, I'd be punting the ball into the stands."
Decision To Opt Out Of Combine
Harrison did not take part in the Scouting Combine and said that his goal was to come into rookie camp already in football shape. It's safe to say with his father, Harrison Sr. at the helm, Junior has been preparing for the NFL for a long time.
But when the father-son duo, the first combo to be drafted in the first round at wide receiver in the common era draft, looked at the draft board in January, they felt it made sense to opt out of the Scouting combine and any Pro Day.
"Do we take this precious time in January and February to relax and get ready for the 22-week season, or do you want to beat yourself up and the best you're going to do anyway is go No. 4?" Harrison Sr. said. "That's when we decided, let's go a different route and prepare ourselves to have a great season and prepare to be healthy 100 percent. We just sat back and let that play itself out, and it did."
Philanthropy Efforts Hit Close to Home for Robinson
When asked what he likes to do for fun, Robinson didn't hesitate to mention the non-profit organization he started, The Darius Robinson Helping Hands Foundation. The foundation's mission is to help people of all ages that are in need of resources.
The Cardinals are a franchise heavily involved with the community through local events and Cardinals charities. Family and community that led Robinson's interest in starting his foundation.
"My brother and my mom really instilled that into me at a young age. Give back your blessing to others," Robinson said. "My fifth year at Mizzou was the best year of my life so why would I not share my blessings with others? That's what really motivated me to do that and now being in the NFL my goal is to do three events each year, and just give back because there's life outside of football and bigger blessings out there."
The Vibes Are Immaculate
The arrival of Harrison Jr. and Robinson created a buzz at the Dignity Health Training Center as they met with their new coaches and staff. Harrison Sr. was impressed as he walked the halls, feeling what Ossenfort and Gannon have been trying to build.
"Today when we got here, you can just feel the energy in the building," Harrison Sr. said.