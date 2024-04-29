Arizona Cardinals 2024 Draft Recap

Round 1 | Pick 4
Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR Ohio State University
Sitting at No. 4, there was plenty of speculation about the Cardinals potentially trading out of the pick. Instead, they stayed and picked the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State. One of the Cardinals' biggest needs was at the wide receiver position and they drafted the player tabbed as a "generational talent."
- ARTICLE: Cardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr. with first pick
- VIDEO: Harrison Jr. gets the call from GM Monti Ossenfort
- VIDEO: In Detroit, Harrison Jr. hears his name called by Roger Goodell
- ARTICLE: Ten things to know about the Cardinals first-round picks
- VIDEO: Harrison Jr. & Darius Robinson's introductory press conference
- VIDEO: Harrison Jr. sits down for a one-on-one interview with Dani Sureck
- PHOTO: Photoshoot with Harrison Jr. and Robinson
Round 1 | Pick 27
Darius Robinson - DL Missouri
Coach Jonathan Gannon has admitted he loves a player that plays with violence. Add in the versatility and ability to play along the defensive line and the Cardinals 27th overall selection, Darius Robinson, is exactly their type. At Missouri, Robinson finished with 8.5 sacks last season.
- ARTICLE: Robinson is drafted with the Cardinals second first-round pick
- VIDEO: Ossenfort and the Cardinals call Robinson with the good news
- VIDEO: Right outside of his hometown, Goodell announces Robinson's name
- VIDEO: Robinson sits down for a one-on-one interview with Dani Sureck
Round 2 | Pick 43
Max Melton - CB Rutgers
After a trade that pushed them back eight spots, the Cardinals drafted a self-proclaimed "lockdown corner." Max Melton, the Rutgers takeaway king heard his name called in the second round. While at Rutgers, Melton had eight interceptions.
Round 3 | Pick 66
Trey Benson - RB Florida State
The first of four third-round selections, the Cardinals added a physical running back in Trey Benson. Benson was touted as one of the top running backs in the draft, having rushed for over 900 yards last season for Florida State.
Round 3 | Pick 71
Isaiah Adams - G Illinois
Isaiah Adams spent time with the Cardinals coaching staff at the Senior Bowl and left an impression on them. An incredible journey from Canada to the Valley, Adams is en route to fighting for a spot at guard.
Round 3 | Pick 82
Tip Reiman - TE Illinois
Ossenfort goes back-to-back with Fighting Illini teammates. Tip Reiman, a tight end who is as physical and vicious as they come, is on his way to help in both the run and pass game.
Round 3 | Pick 90
Elijah Jones - CB Boston College
Ended the night the same way it started, the Cardinals turned in the card for another cornerback. Elijah Jones led the ACC in interceptions and had an impressive meeting with Gannon and Ossenfort at the draft.
Round 4 | Pick 104
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson - S Texas Tech
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, AKA "Rabbit" is a speedy safety with the ability to cover a lot of ground on the field. He had four interceptions this past season and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash
- ARTICLE: Cardinals adding help to the secondary
- VIDEO: "I'm going to Arizona."
Round 5 | Pick 138
Xavier Thomas - LB Clemson
It wasn't an easy journey for Xavier Thomas, but the road has led the linebacker to the Valley. Ossenfort told the media he felt like he's watched Thomas' film for years, but now they're excited to see the three-year Clemson starter in Cardinal red.
Round 5 | Pick 162
Christian Jones - OT Texas
Christian Jones is another one of the Cardinals draftees who worked with the staff at the Senior Bowl in Mobile. The Cardinals have their two starting tackles in Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams, but the rookie said he's eager to learn.
Round 6 | Pick 191
Tejhaun Palmer - WR UAB
Tejhaun Palmer joins Marvin Harrison Jr. as the two wide receivers drafted by the Cardinals. UAB might not be the biggest school, but Palmer could play with the best of the NCAA. The 6-foot-1 wide out is a speedster that looks for the end zone any time he makes a catch.
Round 7 | Pick 226
Jaden Davis - CB Miami
The last call of the Cardinals 2024 draft was a historic one for the organization. Twenty-six years ago, the Cardinals selected Pat Tillman with the No. 226 pick. Jaden Davis, also selected at No. 226, received the call from Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill, letting him know the significance of the pick. It also helps that Davis can play multiple positions on defense, a trait the Cardinals value.