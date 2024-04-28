 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

After 12-Pick Draft, Cardinals Feeling Good About Process

Selections were split evenly, six each on offense and defense

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:19 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon chat in the Cardinals draft room.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon chat in the Cardinals draft room.

It took about two minutes – out of a 20-minute conversation – for Max Melton to know he clicked with Jonathan Gannon, with the cornerback hoping he would be picked in the draft by the Cardinals.

Such conversations go on with every potential selection on every NFL team. But it is the result of the discussions that lead the Cardinals to what they ultimately decide to bring into the fold and who fits in the culture.

The hints are there often, what makes these draftees what they are. Like when tight end Tip Reiman, drafted in the third round, said the best part of blocking was "mauling someone."

"I'm sure you guys can see a little bit of a pattern here … of what Monti and I are convicted on," Gannon said with a smile. "We're not going to miss on that."

The Cardinals ended up with 12 picks in the draft, the most they have had since the draft moved to seven rounds. It'll limit the number of undrafted rookies they sign but gave them the opportunity to take a lot of shots to find multiple contributors.

The final tally: Six picks on offense, six on defense. All who found an in with Gannon, GM Monti Ossenfort and the culture they have built.

Third-round cornerback Elijah Jones was asked during a pre-draft meeting to talk about one of his plays in college. Before the video played, Jones already immediately knew the play and could describe in detail what happened and what mistakes were made.

"I looked at Monti and I was like, 'Whoa,'" Gannon said. "That's how Garrett was."

"His demeanor reminded us a lot of Garrett Williams," Ossenfort said. "Just the way they carry themselves, just the maturity and the way they communicate. We all kind of looked at each other like, 'I wonder if he's related to Garrett at all.'"

Fourth-round safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson said his talk with Gannon was akin to "barbershop talk," a talk less about football and more about other things, with Taylor-Demerson appreciating that Gannon understood he was football smart.

So yes, there is a type.

"I started playing when I was 16 so the mileage that they have is not what is going on with me," fifth-round tackle Christian Jones said. "I've got fresh tires and I'm ready to work. Every single day I'm getting better, so I'm closing the gap on people. They may be better than me today, but next week they won't be better than me."

How the 12 players transition to the roster will be something to watch. With so many picks, the odds are against every single one making it to the opener in September – at least on the 53-man roster.

But the Cardinals are confident they found the guys that have the best chance to do just that.

"JG and I have been pretty clear on what we want," Ossenfort said, "what he calls the price of admission."

PHOTOS: Arizona Cardinals Draft Room

Take a look inside the Arizona Cardinals draft room on night one of the 2024 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Assistant General Manager Dave Sears inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 55

Assistant General Manager Dave Sears inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 55

A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Owner and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Owner and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 55

A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Assistant General Manager Dave Sears and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 55

Assistant General Manager Dave Sears and Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill, Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill, Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 55

A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 55

A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
32 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
33 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Assistant General Manager Dave Sears inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
34 / 55

Assistant General Manager Dave Sears inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
35 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
36 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
37 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
38 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
39 / 55

A general view inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
40 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
41 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
42 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
43 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
44 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
45 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
46 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
47 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
48 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
49 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
50 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Scouting assistant Andrew Ford inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
51 / 55

Scouting assistant Andrew Ford inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
52 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
53 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
54 / 55

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
55 / 55

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort inside the Arizona Cardinals Draft Room during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Having Two-Year Patience, And 2024 Draft Aftermath

news

Cardinals Fill Out Draft Class With Final Four Picks

OLB Xavier Thomas, T Christian Jones, WR Tejhaun Palmer,  CB Jaden Davis join roster
news

In Fourth Round, Cardinals Draft Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Team adds to secondary depth with player nicknamed 'Rabbit'
news

Cardinals Hold Impressive Third-Round Pick Parade

RB Trey Benson, OL Isaiah Adams, TE Tip Reiman, CB Elijah Jones added to roster
news

Cardinals Take Max Melton With Second-Round Pick

Rutgers cornerback arrives to help secondary
news

Cardinals Trade Down In The Second Round

Deal with Falcons yields yet another third-round pick, then another trade down
news

Ten Things To Know About First-Round Picks Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson

Newest Cardinals arrive at Tempe facility for first time Thursday
news

Maserati Marv Comes To The Desert, And First-Round Aftermath

news

Cardinals Select Marvin Harrison Jr. With First Pick

Team stays at No. 4 to grab high-profile wide receiver
news

With First-Round Pick No. 2, Cardinals Take Darius Robinson

Missouri product continues bolstering of defensive line
news

Locked-In Kyler Murray Has Good Vibes For Cardinals Draft

Quarterback talks about his faith in front office
Advertising