After 12-Pick Draft, Cardinals Feeling Good About Process

Third-round cornerback Elijah Jones was asked during a pre-draft meeting to talk about one of his plays in college. Before the video played, Jones already immediately knew the play and could describe in detail what happened and what mistakes were made.

"I looked at Monti and I was like, 'Whoa,'" Gannon said. "That's how Garrett was."

"His demeanor reminded us a lot of Garrett Williams," Ossenfort said. "Just the way they carry themselves, just the maturity and the way they communicate. We all kind of looked at each other like, 'I wonder if he's related to Garrett at all.'"

Fourth-round safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson said his talk with Gannon was akin to "barbershop talk," a talk less about football and more about other things, with Taylor-Demerson appreciating that Gannon understood he was football smart.

So yes, there is a type.

"I started playing when I was 16 so the mileage that they have is not what is going on with me," fifth-round tackle Christian Jones said. "I've got fresh tires and I'm ready to work. Every single day I'm getting better, so I'm closing the gap on people. They may be better than me today, but next week they won't be better than me."

How the 12 players transition to the roster will be something to watch. With so many picks, the odds are against every single one making it to the opener in September – at least on the 53-man roster.

But the Cardinals are confident they found the guys that have the best chance to do just that.