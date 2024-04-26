 Skip to main content
Cardinals Trade Down In The Second Round

Deal with Falcons yields yet another third-round pick

Apr 26, 2024 at 04:29 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort made a trade with the Falcons in the second round.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Monti Ossenfort made his trade. It just didn't come until Day Two of the draft.

The Cardinals traded down from the 35th pick in the second round with the Atlanta Falcons down to No. 43, sending to Atlanta their sixth-rounder (186 overall) in exchange for a third-round pick, No. 79 overall.

The Cardinals now have five picks for Friday's portion of the draft, the second-rounder and four third-round picks: 66, 71, 79, and 90.

Ossenfort had mentioned in his post-first round press conference Thursday the Cardinals were going to have "options" at 35 knowing teams would want to come up for the third pick in the second round. He found a taker in Atlanta, significantly improving a choice with 107 spots forward.

More to come on azcardinals.com.

