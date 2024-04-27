In Fourth Round, Cardinals Draft Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

His nickname is "Rabbit," a long-time moniker since he was a child running around the field "like a rabbit" as his youth coach once noted and backed by his 4.41 40 time at the Scouting combine. A running back his entire life until he reached Texas Tech, Taylor-Demerson didn't really want to abandon his offensive roots, but found that it worked out well for him.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder had four interceptions this past season and 10 in his college career and was named All-Big 12 in 2023. He was also the Shrine Bowl's defensive player of the week in January.

His ascension to a fourth-round NFL pick as a safety is impressive. The Oklahoma City native was headed to Utah State as a running back until a change in coaches led to his scholarship offer being pulled. He found his way to Texas Tech, only to have them want him on defense.

Taylor-Demerson's initial reaction? "Are you kidding me? Have you not seen my offensive tape?"

Now he's playing safety alongside Baker and Thompson, trying to make an impact differently than he once thought.

"I've always been doubted," Taylor-Demerson said. "Small guy, didn't know what to get. But I've been blessed with opportunity, and when I get there I'm a high-character guy, phenomenal athlete. I show up and do what I've got to do.