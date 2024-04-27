 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

In Fourth Round, Cardinals Draft Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Team adds to secondary depth with player nicknamed 'Rabbit'

Apr 27, 2024 at 10:27 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson smiles as he takes the call from the Cardinals when they drafted him in the fourth round on Saturday.
courtesy Texas Tech
Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson smiles as he takes the call from the Cardinals when they drafted him in the fourth round on Saturday.

When Dadrion Taylor-Demerson arrived in Tempe for one of the Cardinals' 30 draftee visits it happened to be on the first day of the voluntary veteran workouts earlier this month, and the Texas Tech safety happened to walk past Pro Bowler Budda Baker as he headed into a meeting.

"I introduced myself," Taylor-Demerson said, "but it was so brief I doubt he'd remember me."

That'll change quickly, after the Cardinals took the Taylor-Demerson in the fourth round of the draft on Saturday and bringing in a player who self-described as having "a lot of attributes, just like my man Budda."

Baker and fellow veteran Jalen Thompson are entrenched at the position for the Cardinals, but after Andre Chachere played significant snaps last season, adding depth was necessary.

Taylor-Demerson was certainly thrilled, although he admitted he had been hoping the Cardinals would've taken him with one of the plethora of third-round picks on Friday. He trained for the Combine in Arizona, his best friend growing up lives in Mesa, former Texas Tech athletic trainer Drew Krueger is now the Cardinals' head athletic trainer, and, he noted, he's always worn a red jersey when he's played football in his life.

"This is where I wanted to be at, man," Taylor-Demerson said.

His nickname is "Rabbit," a long-time moniker since he was a child running around the field "like a rabbit" as his youth coach once noted and backed by his 4.41 40 time at the Scouting combine. A running back his entire life until he reached Texas Tech, Taylor-Demerson didn't really want to abandon his offensive roots, but found that it worked out well for him.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder had four interceptions this past season and 10 in his college career and was named All-Big 12 in 2023. He was also the Shrine Bowl's defensive player of the week in January.

His ascension to a fourth-round NFL pick as a safety is impressive. The Oklahoma City native was headed to Utah State as a running back until a change in coaches led to his scholarship offer being pulled. He found his way to Texas Tech, only to have them want him on defense.

Taylor-Demerson's initial reaction? "Are you kidding me? Have you not seen my offensive tape?"

Now he's playing safety alongside Baker and Thompson, trying to make an impact differently than he once thought.

"I've always been doubted," Taylor-Demerson said. "Small guy, didn't know what to get. But I've been blessed with opportunity, and when I get there I'm a high-character guy, phenomenal athlete. I show up and do what I've got to do.

"I'm excited to get to Arizona and add to that defensive room."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Fill Out Draft Class With Two Of Final Four Picks

Edge rusher Xavier Thomas, tackle Christian Jones join roster
news

Cardinals Hold Impressive Third-Round Pick Parade

RB Trey Benson, OL Isaiah Adams, TE Tip Reiman, CB Elijah Jones added to roster
news

Cardinals Take Max Melton With Second-Round Pick

Rutgers cornerback arrives to help secondary
news

Cardinals Trade Down In The Second Round

Deal with Falcons yields yet another third-round pick, then another trade down
news

Ten Things To Know About First-Round Picks Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson

Newest Cardinals arrive at Tempe facility for first time Thursday
news

Maserati Marv Comes To The Desert, And First-Round Aftermath

news

Cardinals Select Marvin Harrison Jr. With First Pick

Team stays at No. 4 to grab high-profile wide receiver
news

With First-Round Pick No. 2, Cardinals Take Darius Robinson

Missouri product continues bolstering of defensive line
news

Locked-In Kyler Murray Has Good Vibes For Cardinals Draft

Quarterback talks about his faith in front office
news

Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 5.0

A final look at the analysts' choices at No. 4 and No. 27 overall
news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft April on 25-27, 2024
Advertising