Cardinals Hold Impressive Third-Round Pick Parade

When a team only has one pick in a round, general manager Monti Ossenfort pointed out that the draft is notorious for "let's go snack."

In the third round of Friday's draft, Ossenfort and Co. were too busy for a snack, but the treats came by way of four new players.

Trey Benson, a Florida State running back, kicked off the party after being the 66th overall pick in the draft. He's a physical runner that rushed for more than 900 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season. One of the top backs in the draft, Benson didn't have a visit with the Cardinals in Tempe, but he met with them over Zoom and at the Scouting combine.

But he's not surprised he landed in the Valley.

"Every time I spoke with the Cardinals, there was always great vibes," Benson said.

When he was in Tallahassee last season, Benson wasn't a workhorse running back, only averaging 13.5 touches per game, but he was impactful when he did get the ball. Even though the Cardinals have James Conner, the "blueprint" that rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last season, coach Jonathan Gannon said the addition of Benson is one he loves.

"He's a big man that runs really fast," Gannon said. "When I look at it, could you break tackles? Yeah. Can you make people miss in space? Yeah. Can you hit home runs? Yes."

So while Benson checks the boxes on the field, he also matches it off the field. Gannon and Ossenfort have mentioned the importance of getting not just good players, but good people. When asked who the Cardinals are getting in the Mississippi native, Benson fit the mold the front office looks for.

"I'm a humble guy, great guy, goofy guy," Benson said. "Just a guy who is going to come to work every single day and just always bringing that positive vibe."

Along with Conner, Benson now becomes teammates with Emari Demercado, DeeJay Dallas, and "one of the best human beings I've ever met in my life" in Michael Carter.

The two met a few months ago at a 7-on-7 tournament in Tampa.

"We just clicked instantly," Benson said. "As soon as I got picked, (Carter) just called me."