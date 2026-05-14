Cardinals Release Official 2026 Schedule

WEEK 15

Dec. 20 JETS at CARDINALS 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

There has been only one NFL coaching job that Mike LaFleur didn't leave by his own choice, and that was his stint as offensive coordinator of the Jets. Yet his path since then has been impressive -- three years as OC of the Rams, and now the head coach of the Cardinals. Here he has a chance to gain a little revenge against his former team, although much has changed since he was in New York. At this point, the bigger story is what the Jets might do with their three first-round picks in 2027, and whether the Cardinals find their QB this season or, like the Jets will, delve into a first-round QB next year.