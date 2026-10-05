NFL Suspends Official After Delivery Of Salty Language To Trey McBride

Trey McBride heard some naughty words from an official on Sunday during the Cardinals' loss to the Giants, a moment that because it was caught on camera went viral Sunday night.

On Monday, the NFL issued a two-game suspension for the official, line judge Jeff Seeman. (The league also suspended referee Adrian Hill for one game, also for "unprofessional conduct." Hill got in the face of a player after the player accidently knocked Hill down in the course of a play.)

"That's a tough one for me," coach Mike LaFleur said. "You hate to see it for obvious reasons. I do want to give the man a little bit of grace too. I know Jeff, he's a good man. It's unfortunate it happened, it can't happen."

The McBride play in question came with 4:57 left in the game and the Cardinals facing a third-and-2. McBride, going for the pass, got hit early when Giants cornerback Dru Phillips lost his footing and came down on the back of McBride's legs before the ball arrived.

McBride jumped up to complain (LaFleur and quarterback Jacoby Brissett also were lobbying for a flag), and Seeman responded by repeating a couple of profanities at McBride, as the video showed.

Fox sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted that she was "standing right there."