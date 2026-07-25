Trey McBride Near Perfect, But Still Has 99 Reasons To Improve

Whatever new coach Mike LaFleur does in his offense this season, McBride's role won't change much. He's one of the best tight ends in the NFL. When you reach that level, when you are a 99, it just makes it easier for a staff to want to find a way to use your talent.

Yet great players also create a margin for error that coaches aren't going to dismiss.

"What is so great about Trey is that you can put him in a position to be successful and probably have success with it, and you can probably put him in a bad position and he'll probably still make you right," LaFleur said. "I can say that because we have all seen it."

Through two practices (and one jog-through on Saturday), McBride has already popped with enough excellent plays to earn extra celebration from teammates. With Larry Fitzgerald's impending Hall of Fame induction, McBride's work is an echo of when Fitzgerald in his prime would make eye-popping plays in practice rather than preserve himself.

McBride shook his head at the idea he might preserve himself. "For what?" he asked. On Friday, he dove to catch a bomb down the right sideline from Gardner Minshew, a play that was ruled out of bounds (when the play was brought up, McBride muttered "it was in") before he stared at the replay on the video boards.

The effort isn't going to change.

"This is the play I am in, most of the time you know when the ball is coming to you, you see the coverage, you know what route you have, your eyes get big and it's like 'here we go,'" McBride said. "When the ball is in the air, I fully expect myself to make the play. I want to be the same player every day. I want to show my coaches, show my teammates, show myself, that it's not a one-off. I want to make every play that's thrown to me, I want to be that security blanket for the quarterback."

That's how a guy gets 126 catches in a season, how he becomes a first-team All-Pro, how he is rated a 99.