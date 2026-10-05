Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, And The Snaps In New York

A week after Jeremiyah Love got the vast majority of the carries and the majority of the snaps at running back for the Cardinals, it flipped again Sunday in New York. Tyler Allgeier had more snaps (36) than Love (30), and it was Allgeier on the field for the final drive.

Coach Mike LaFleur said postgame that was mostly to have Allgeier, who is superior in pass protection, on the field as the Cardinals needed to pass given the time left. Love was not in on any of the final four downs from the New York 4-yard line.

It was notable that Love did come up limping after one of the Brissett interceptions, although he didn't miss any time and said after the game the ankle -- which he originally hurt in the preseason -- was not bothering him, but that the Cardinals were managing it.

Despite the snap difference, Love still was the Cardinals leader in carries (14) and rushing yards (63). Allgeier was 8-42.

Love said he would be "honest" with his coaches, and if they ask him to do something particular, he will be transparent and tell them Allgeier or Bam Knight might be able to "exert" themselves better for such an ask.

"It's frustrating because I'm the type of guy who is willing to do whatever I can to help the team have success," Love said. "I want to be out there regardless how I am feeling but my coaches care about me. They're not going to put you out there if you're not in a position to be yourself. It's frustrating for me personally, not even with the coaches, I'm really frustrated with myself because I just want to be good. I want to be 100 percent."

Love added "I'm not where I want to be. I'm not able to go out there and (expletive) do spectacular plays every single time or stuff like that."

Love played just 11 second-half snaps, and according to NextGen Stats, Allgeier had 10 snaps in the red zone, Love just two. But he added it isn't just about his ankle. It's also long-term perspective.

"It's been a long year for me," Love said. "Body sometimes is down, sometimes it's tired, It's managing those things. Coaches know that. This is probably going to be the longest year of my life, and I want to manage that workload. So today, making sure they are managing me. They are doing what they need to do to keep me up for the rest of the season."

Among other snap count notes:

-- Wide receiver Michael Wilson played 94 percent of the snaps, the second time in three games he hit that level and only the fourth time in his career. By contrast, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. played a season-low 65 percent of the snaps (43 of 66), his lowest total in a game where he was healthy.

LaFleur said that had nothing to do with his confidence in MHJ, which remains high. It had to do with using more 13 personnel, and also keeping Trey McBride in the tight end role where he excels the most.

-- Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. had played every snap of the season until the last one after he hurt his left biceps on the game's penultimate play. He is likely to miss a bunch more if the injury is serious.

-- After the knee injury to safety Dewey Wingard, safety Budda Baker is the lone player to play every defensive snap this season.

-- In the secondary, rookie Wydett Williams Jr. played 64 of 67 snaps in Wingard's sted; he had only played 16 in the first three games. Cornerback Max Melton had a season-high 59 snaps and slot cornerback Garrett Williams moved up to 33 snaps after a debut at 19 coming of the Achilles injury. Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark also played a season-high snaps with 18.

-- Josh Sweat had his best game and his playing time reflected it. He had 36 snaps and played 54 percent of the snaps, the first time since Week 1 he lead the outside linebackers. Zaven Collins also played a season-high 34 snaps.