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Arizona Cardinals Announce 2026 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold seven open practices at State Farm Stadium

Jun 23, 2026 at 09:01 AM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Budda Baker, Trey McBride and the Cardinals report to training camp on July 22.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Budda Baker, Trey McBride and the Cardinals report to training camp on July 22.

The Cardinals will be one of the NFL's first teams to begin their work when they get to State Farm Stadium on July 22 for 2026 Training Camp presented by Desert Financial Credit Union.

Seven practices will be open and available for all fans to attend, beginning on July 24. A change under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur is the timing of practices, with five of the open practices starting at 4 p.m.

The final open practice on Aug. 9 will be the annual Red/White practice. An exclusive practice for season ticket members will take place as part of the league-wide "Back Together Weekend" on Aug. 2.

While parking and admission are free, digital tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be reserved by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camp and will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.

The Cardinals will play in four preseason games, headlined by the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 6. They will then travel to Vegas for a game against the Raiders, host the Cowboys, and close out the preseason slate with joint practices against the Packers.

Practice times are subject to change. For the latest details on Cards Camp, check azcardinals.com.

The full schedule for open practices is as follows:

DateDayTime
July 24Friday4 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
July 26Sunday1:45 p.m. - 3 p.m.
July 28Tuesday4 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
July 29Wednesday4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
July 31Friday1:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 3Monday4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Aug. 6Thursday - Hall Of Fame Game, Canton5 p.m. kickoff
Aug. 9Sunday (Red/White Practice)4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

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