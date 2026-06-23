Arizona Cardinals Announce 2026 Training Camp Dates

The Cardinals will be one of the NFL's first teams to begin their work when they get to State Farm Stadium on July 22 for 2026 Training Camp presented by Desert Financial Credit Union.

Seven practices will be open and available for all fans to attend, beginning on July 24. A change under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur is the timing of practices, with five of the open practices starting at 4 p.m.

The final open practice on Aug. 9 will be the annual Red/White practice. An exclusive practice for season ticket members will take place as part of the league-wide "Back Together Weekend" on Aug. 2.

While parking and admission are free, digital tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be reserved by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camp and will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.

The Cardinals will play in four preseason games, headlined by the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 6. They will then travel to Vegas for a game against the Raiders, host the Cowboys, and close out the preseason slate with joint practices against the Packers.

Practice times are subject to change. For the latest details on Cards Camp, check azcardinals.com.