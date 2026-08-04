Carson Beck To Start At QB For Cardinals In Hall Of Fame Game

Carson Beck will get his first NFL playing time as soon as possible.

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that Beck, the team's third-round pick in April's draft, will get the start at quarterback when they play the Panthers in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Coach Mike LaFleur does not address the media on Tuesday, but offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will speak.

It's unlikely starter Jacoby Brissett or backup Gardner Minshew II will play Thursday, although LaFleur has not discussed anyone's playing status. Beck has improved through training camp thus far, but this will be different.

"I want to see a clean operation and make the right play for the Cardinals in that time," LaFleur said Monday about what quarterbacks need to show in the preseason."

LaFleur said he considered Beck's best practice came on Sunday.

"I thought his accuracy is on point (Sunday)," LaFleur said. "I thought it was probably the best, and I thought I think our second and third groups have operated a pretty high clip thus far. Probably the best that they have operated in terms of just you know getting set and going. … They were mimicking the plays that we're going to run on Thursday night, so that they have a good feel for it."