New Practice Schedule Hot Topic For First-Year Coach Mike LaFleur

Mike LaFleur knew how he wanted to structure his practice schedule during the week once he became a head coach, but he also knew coaching in Arizona was unique.

So he set out to compare his dream scenario with the realities of coaching the Cardinals. He went through the old plans of former coach Bruce Arians. He chatted with Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, who went through 17 seasons of Arizona prep with five head coaches. He talked to team veterans like Zaven Collins and Budda Baker.

At the heart of the discussion: the heat the team must contend with during outside practices until early to mid-October, compared to a simple theory that practice should be the players' final task of the day.

"After practice, everyone is exhausted," Baker said. "You just want to be done. Usually after practice we have an extra set of meetings. This schedule is meetings, meetings, lift, more meetings, and then practice, and we're done.

"I like it more. Makes you mentally prepared. You understand when you get on the field, you put in that work, and when you are done, you're done."

LaFleur acknowledged the idea isn't unique. The rest of the NFC West all have late afternoon practice, including LaFleur's last team in Los Angeles. But in L.A., Santa Clara and Seattle, it also isn't 100-plus degrees at 4 in the afternoon.