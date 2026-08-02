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New Practice Schedule Hot Topic For First-Year Coach Mike LaFleur

Unlike past, Cardinals will have on-field work be last part of the day

Aug 02, 2026 at 03:23 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur wants to make sure practice is the last thing of the day for players.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur wants to make sure practice is the last thing of the day for players.

Mike LaFleur knew how he wanted to structure his practice schedule during the week once he became a head coach, but he also knew coaching in Arizona was unique.

So he set out to compare his dream scenario with the realities of coaching the Cardinals. He went through the old plans of former coach Bruce Arians. He chatted with Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, who went through 17 seasons of Arizona prep with five head coaches. He talked to team veterans like Zaven Collins and Budda Baker.

At the heart of the discussion: the heat the team must contend with during outside practices until early to mid-October, compared to a simple theory that practice should be the players' final task of the day.

"After practice, everyone is exhausted," Baker said. "You just want to be done. Usually after practice we have an extra set of meetings. This schedule is meetings, meetings, lift, more meetings, and then practice, and we're done.

"I like it more. Makes you mentally prepared. You understand when you get on the field, you put in that work, and when you are done, you're done."

LaFleur acknowledged the idea isn't unique. The rest of the NFC West all have late afternoon practice, including LaFleur's last team in Los Angeles. But in L.A., Santa Clara and Seattle, it also isn't 100-plus degrees at 4 in the afternoon.

"This is definitely not a copy-and-paste from my previous stops," LaFleur said.

PHOTOS: Week 1 of 2026 Training Camp

Take a look at the best images from Week 1 of the 2026 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium, presented by Desert Financial

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount (32) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount (32) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer (83) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer (83) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Carter (90) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Carter (90) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman PJ Mustipher (79) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman PJ Mustipher (79) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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During training camp, the first two practices of the four-day blocks begin at 4 p.m. Once the Cardinals return to Tempe – camp at State Farm Stadium breaks right before the Cardinals travel to Las Vegas for a game against the Raiders on Aug. 13 – indoors isn't an option.

The Cardinals do have a practice bubble at the Dignity Health Training Center. But of course, there is artificial turf inside.

"We will do as much as we can in (the bubble)," LaFleur said. "These guys don't want to practice on turf. They hate playing on turf on Sundays, much less practice on it. You have to be cognizant of that. There will have to be modifications."

For years, the Cardinals have had a practice schedule, especially early in the season, where they started around 11 a.m. That necessitated meetings both before and after. LaFleur doesn't like anything post-practice. Part of that is the exhaustion to which Baker referred. Part of it is the idea that the players are not fully prepared for practice, with the idea you would just correct them after the fact.

The overall day will have to start earlier. And LaFleur acknowledged that in the handful of Tempe practices before the regular-season grind (the team will spend a few days in Green Bay for a joint workout at the end of the preseason), the schedule will get them on the field in the morning.

Given the 110-plus-degree temperatures of late, not a bad idea. But once the regular season arrives, practice will come last.

Players can still stick around if they choose, check in with coaches or watch film at the facility if they want. But the point is they will have the freedom to distance themselves from coaches by then. The mental health matters too.

LaFleur will find the balance. It's imperative in the desert.

"If you know anyone who can turn the heat down for us," LaFleur deadpanned, "that would be great."

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