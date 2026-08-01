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No Rookie Mistake: Jeremiyah Love Knows What He Needs To Do

Running back knows he has physical talent but camp is for learning

Jul 31, 2026 at 05:21 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Jeremiyah Love hits the seam during a practice snap during training camp.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love hits the seam during a practice snap during training camp.

For the record, yes, Jeremiyah Love is a rookie.

When offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett noted about Love's development, "he's definitely a rookie" earlier in camp, the comment – in context, Hackett was following up a general comment about rookie learning curves – sparked internet concern.

That wasn't something a team would say if they were planning on using the running back a lot was the apparent thinking.

Just not with the Cardinals. Or Love.

"I've seen the clips of coach Hackett saying 'he's a rookie,'" Love said after practice on Friday. "Quite literally I am a rookie. I don't know how people can take that wrong.

"I look at my role right now, training camp, getting my feet on the ground, get a feel for this offense, teammates, coaches. Also, I want to prove myself, that I'm a good addition to this team."

There will be a Love-fest for the Cardinals, but fellow running back Tyler Allgeier will be part of the mix, and that doesn't even take into account what happens with James Conner when he is back in 11-on-11s.

The veteran Conner gave Love his best advice so far: Just be yourself. Love knows he isn't close to a finished product as an NFL player, but he also knows he still can run fast, he's still shifty as anything between the tackles or open space, and the things that made him a Heisman finalist at Notre Dame are why he was drafted third overall.

In the meantime, Love learns the game. He noted the mental side has been his biggest challenge (again, one of the things to which Hackett was referring), with smarter players covering ground faster and with more velocity. Processing that doesn't happen immediately.

"Shoot, he's a rookie," Allgeier said. "It's not college anymore, it's the league, so I've been able to take him under my wing … for me being able to show him on the field and him being able to learn from that. He's done an awesome job, just being a sponge. Whatever questions he has, he can just ask me or JC or any of the other backs."

The Cardinals open the preseason in a week at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Recent NFL history says that game doesn't feature many players of note for any team. But Love wants to play, and he grinned when he was asked if he had been told he will get to play.

"They ain't gotta tell me, I'm gonna go play," Love said. "You gonna try and keep me on the sideline? Nah. I'm gonna go play. … I need to go out there and play. I think it's very important for my development as a rookie."

Whether LaFleur shares that sentiment is TBD. There is an aspect of patience to Love's development LaFleur has no interest in bypassing.

"There are always going to be high expectations for high draft picks," LaFleur said. "You name the position, everyone wants to see these guys be all-pros right off the rip, but I'm not really concerned about what he looks like on Sept. 13th. I'm concerned about making those necessary improvements from the first five practices going into practice six."

Love's offensive notebook, on the inside his scribbles of what he needs to remember, has a cover that reads "Arizona Cardinals." He looks at it daily, reminding him "this is my new beginning."

It's a rookie sentiment if there ever was one.

If he wasn't sure of his rookie status, his veterans won't let him forget. Love is already behind with providing snacks for the running backs room. That will change this weekend now that he has a Saturday to relax, play some video games, catch the new Spider-Man movie and make sure his veterans are happy with the food.

"I ain't been worried about no snacks, you feel me, I've been worried about going out and doing what I'm doing," Love said with a smile. "I'm going to make sure on my off day I go … well, I'm not going to get them. I'm going to Door Dash."

PHOTOS: Week 1 of 2026 Training Camp

Take a look at the best images from Week 1 of the 2026 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium, presented by Desert Financial

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount (32) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount (32) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer (83) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer (83) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Carter (90) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Carter (90) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman PJ Mustipher (79) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman PJ Mustipher (79) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 24, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (27) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (9) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

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