No Rookie Mistake: Jeremiyah Love Knows What He Needs To Do

The Cardinals open the preseason in a week at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Recent NFL history says that game doesn't feature many players of note for any team. But Love wants to play, and he grinned when he was asked if he had been told he will get to play.

"They ain't gotta tell me, I'm gonna go play," Love said. "You gonna try and keep me on the sideline? Nah. I'm gonna go play. … I need to go out there and play. I think it's very important for my development as a rookie."

Whether LaFleur shares that sentiment is TBD. There is an aspect of patience to Love's development LaFleur has no interest in bypassing.

"There are always going to be high expectations for high draft picks," LaFleur said. "You name the position, everyone wants to see these guys be all-pros right off the rip, but I'm not really concerned about what he looks like on Sept. 13th. I'm concerned about making those necessary improvements from the first five practices going into practice six."

Love's offensive notebook, on the inside his scribbles of what he needs to remember, has a cover that reads "Arizona Cardinals." He looks at it daily, reminding him "this is my new beginning."

It's a rookie sentiment if there ever was one.

If he wasn't sure of his rookie status, his veterans won't let him forget. Love is already behind with providing snacks for the running backs room. That will change this weekend now that he has a Saturday to relax, play some video games, catch the new Spider-Man movie and make sure his veterans are happy with the food.