P.J. Mustipher Heads To IR, Cardinals Sign Brodric Martin As Replacement

After the first padded practice of Cardinals camp, head coach Mike LaFleur said P.J. Mustipher suffered a foot injury and were waiting to find out the severity.

It was serious, since the defensive lineman was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday. Mustipher will miss the entire 2026 campaign.

Joining Mustipher on IR is defensive back Jaden Davis, who sustained an unknown injury during the second padded practice.

To fill the open roster spots, the Cardinals signed defensive lineman Brodric Martin and safety Quinton Newsome.

With the signings of Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings, it was going to be a battle to make the 53-man roster for Mustipher. Teams don't typically have three nose tackles on the roster. However, Mustipher was a preseason standout last year and managed to earn a roster spot after only being a practice squad player the year prior.

Mustipher, known to his teammates as "Big Nasty" had 32 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection over the course of 15 games.

The Cardinals defensive line now will be without two players this year since fourth-rounder Kaleb Proctor is sidelined with a meniscus tear.

Davis, a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, made his NFL debut last December against the Falcons. He had spent the season on the Cardinals practice squad.

Martin has played six NFL games with the Lions and Steelers over three NFL seasons, He also spent time with the Chiefs and Raiders, and was a third-round pick of Detroit in 2023.