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As Jacoby Brissett Remains QB1, Carson Beck Remains Topic

Rookie quarterback had back spasm flare up

Oct 26, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Carson Beck just had a back spasm flare up on him, and that's why he missed some practice time last week. The rookie quarterback will move around on Tuesday, coach Mike LaFleur said, to see what Beck can do in practice.

It was interesting that LaFleur declined to talk about what Beck's role will be this weekend in Dallas. That can be about Beck's health, although he did dress against the Broncos as the team's emergency quarterback. It always must be noted that the third QB cannot appear in a game unless the first two quarterbacks get hurt.

Beck could be QB3 and have a chance to play, although the Cardinals would have to use up one of their gameday roster spots. Or he could be moved up to QB2.

But LaFleur reiterated Monday there would be no change at QB1. It remains Jacoby Brissett. LaFleur was asked why.

"If the ball was just stagnant for 60 minutes and didn't cross the 50-yard line, that'd be one thing," LaFleur said. "We've been down inside the 10 10 times the last two games, so the ball is moving. But we have to finish ... and that's a collective effort."

The Cardinals, LaFleur noted, are tied with the Bears for the most goal-to-go drives in the NFL and are tied for third in most red-zone drives behind the Bears and Rams. The Cardinals are 1-for-10 in the red zone the last two games, but were 9-for-13 in the red zone the previous four games.

QB Carson Beck and QB coach Matt Schaub
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
QB Carson Beck and QB coach Matt Schaub

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