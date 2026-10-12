Leaning Into Tight Ends In Look At Lions Snaps

In the first game A.M. -- after Marv -- Mike LaFleur went heavy to his tight ends. The Cardinals had a new tight end in the mix with Teagan Quitoriano after the injury to Hunter Long, meshing him with Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins.

The Cardinals used 13 personnel (three tight ends, one running back) on 25 snaps on Sunday. They were in 11 personnel (one and one) on 36 snaps, breaking out three wide receivers on those plays. As a result, McBride played 60 snaps, his second-highest total this season (he's been on the field for at least 90 percent of the snaps for three straight games) and Higgins set season-highs in snaps (39) and snap percentage (53).

Quitoriano was in for 30 snaps and caught two touchdown passes in his Cardinals debut.

Elsewhere on offense, Jalen Brooks got the bulk of the snaps that once went to Harrison, getting 39 total after playing 13 total the first four games. Rookie wideout Reggie Virgil (13 snaps) also made his debut.

At running back, Jeremiyah Love (36 snaps) outpaced Tyler Allgeier (32) for a second time this season. Bam Knight played six snaps at the end of the game.

On defense, Budda Baker sat out one play because he got shaken up, that's the only play he's missed this season.

There was a shift at cornerback, with Denzel Burke (63), Garrett Williams (36) and Kei'Trel Clark (31) all played season-highs in snaps, while Max Melton (38) played a season-low. Inside linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) also played a season-low in snaps.

Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III played a season-high 43 snaps, and Roy Lopez had his second-most at 36. That duo and Dante Stills all played at least half the snaps for a second time in three games. L.J. Collier also tied his season-high with 30 snaps, and his snap percentage of 45 was the most he's played since the final game of the 2024 season.

Darius Robinson has played less than 40 percent of the snaps for a third straight game.