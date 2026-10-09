LaFleur's Michael Wilson History, And Friday Before The Lions

-- Jeremiyah Love is still seeking his first 100-yard game at running back, and yes, there is the "maintenance" of his ankle. But he is the only NFL rookie with at least 45 yards from scrimmage in each of the first four games of the season, and after being limited at practice most of the week, Love was full-go on Friday and carries no injury designation into the game.

He also has no concerns that the ankle is going to hinder him against the Lions.

"This week, I feel really, really good," Love said. "Found the way I want to do things. ... My body is in a good place."

-- Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson was back full at practice on Friday and is off the injury report. Will be interesting to see how much he plays Sunday or if rookie Wydett Williams Jr. gets the reps for the missing Dewey Wingard.

-- When Jayden Williams was a senior in high school, the wide receiver/tight end was told by head coach Clint Ashcraft that he wanted to move Williams to offensive line. He also told Williams it would change his life.

Flash forward to Sunday, where as a rookie Williams will be starting at left tackle for the Cardinals.

Williams said he was offered by Missouri a scholarship the first week he was playing offensive line, but after a "roller coaster" of a college career, he never really thought the move had changed his life until the Cardinals made him a seventh-round pick in the draft. He thought about it again when he made the 53-man roster.

"I'm like, 'All right, it really did change my life,'" Williams said.

Has Williams talked to Ashcraft about the life-changing move?

"I mean, he sends me a text every once in a while but this year, it's been the busiest year of my life," Williams said. "I say every week, 'I'm gonna call him…' but I'm going to get on that this week."

-- With Paris Johnson going down, not only did Williams get a chance, but so did 2020 Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills, who the Cardinals signed off the Bills practice squad for offensive line depth. Wills started in Cleveland into the 2023 season (blocking for Brissett in 2022) until he wrecked his knee against the Cardinals that season.

Wills tried to come back but barely played in 2024 before taking all of 2025 off to rehab. Trying to restart his career, he was with the Bears before latching on with the Bills.

"At the end of the day, for a lot of people, it would be easy to stop," Wills said. "I think it says more about my character if I keep going. Not just for me, but my family, people depending on me. Coming into a new environment, you have teammates depending on you. It goes deeper than just yourself. That's with life too. Being where my feet are and stretching this thing out as long as I can until it's my time."