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Michael Wilson Can Live With His Perfect Completion Percentage

Wide receiver's pass to QB Brissett could've been TD, but got first down

Oct 15, 2026 at 11:25 AM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Let's be clear. Wide receiver Michael Wilson is not aiming for more reps at QB. His pass on Sunday against the Lions "I think that was my first completion of all time."

Also clear: QB Jacoby Brissett, who was on the receiving end of that throw, will not be lobbying for more targets. "Hell no. No," Brissett said. "Catching the ball and seeing somebody coming and trying to hit you is not for me."

The Wilson-to-Brissett 7-yard completion came on fourth-and-1 at the Detroit 9 early in last week's game. It should've been a touchdown had Wilson led Brissett a bit, but as it was, Wilson just didn't want the ball to hit the ground.

"I thought it could've been better," Wilson said with a smile. "Jacoby is mad because he said I threw it to him like I was throwing to a 7-year-old, but I was like, 'Look, this was one, my first time throwing a ball in a game and two, throwing the ball on the run.

"My feet weren't set, and I didn't want to throw him some crazy pass where it's coming a million miles an hour, he drops it, and now I look like kind of a jackass. So I was trying to loft it, give him a nice easy catch. It was fourth down. I would've loved to have a passing touchdown but we scored on the next play. So I was happy we got that."

Brissett ended up with the passing touchdown instead of the receiving score, hitting tight end Teagan Quitoriano on the next snap.

"When you throw the ball and are back there, you realize why quarterbacks get paid all that money," Wilson said. "I think it truly is the hardest position in all of sport. I got a taste of that.

"It was good to get me out of the pocket though."

Wilson to Brissett pass Lions 2026

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