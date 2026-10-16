Blitzing Budda Baker, Loveless In L.A., And Friday Before The Rams

-- With the game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the Cardinals will have played as many games this season there as they have at State Farm Stadium: two each. Quirks of the schedule.

-- Rookie Jayden Williams remains as the starter at left tackle, and LaFleur praised him from what Williams did against the Lions.

"He did some really good things against a really good front, and his demeanor never changes," LaFleur said. "He's made of the right stuff."

According to Next Gen Stats, the Rams have the fourth-highest QB pressure rate this season, harassing passers at a 42.5 percent clip. Tall task for Williams. Tall task for the whole offensive line.

-- The reality is the Cardinals need to not only get Trey McBride and Michael Wilson loose, but loose for some yards. The other reality, not only are both under six yards per target this season, the Rams are second in the league as a pass defense, allowing a mere 5.4 yards per passing attempt.

-- Jalen Brooks was targeted seven times last week as he slides into the role vacated by Marvin Harrison Jr. Brooks had an outstanding preseason – he was the pass-catching star of Carson Beck's excellent Hall of Fame game – and believes he can help at receiver. He had already honed in on his duties as a kickoff return man, and now he just wants to get more reps with Brissett to work on that connection.

"They let me rock out during OTAs, during training camp, they let me rock out in the preseason games," Brooks said. "I wouldn't say (this chance) is totally surprising. Me and Jacoby just have to get our timing together."

-- Carson Beck is expected to be the emergency third QB again Sunday, and to this point it does not feel like time in the starting lineup for the rookie is imminent. LaFleur continues to praise Beck's work in the meantime.

"I've seen a lot of these guys improve and I particularly think over the last few weeks he's continued to get better and he's enjoying his process of improving," LaFleur said. "Sometimes the best learning you can do is watching what's going on Sundays. The smart ones can pick up on stuff and he's certainly one of them. He's very smart."

-- McBride leads the NFL with 42 catches. Way early, but the last tight end to lead the NFL in receptions was Tony Gonzalez back in 2004. He's the only NFL player with at least seven catches in every game this year, and if he can do it again, he will tie Travis Kelce for the longest streak of 7+ games (eight) by a tight end in NFL history.

-- McBride is an emotional sort, but in the calm of the midweek, he reiterated how important it is to him to be in Arizona when a turnaround happens. It came in the form of a question about his wins and losses. He had more than he'd like in college at Colorado State, and a winning record has thus far eluded him in the NFL.

"It sucks," McBride said. "We sucked in college … and we haven't been very successful here. But the tide is going to turn. It's fun, because I want to be part of the dog days, the times when we weren't good, and then we turned it around and we're good now. We're close … for me, be the best version of yourself, control what you can control.

"(But) we can't keep saying we're going to get better. We have to prove it."