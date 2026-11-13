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Cardinals Extend Tight End Elijah Higgins

Contract now runs through 2029 season

Published: Nov 13, 2026 at 10:56 AM Updated: Nov 13, 2026 at 01:33 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Tight end Elijah Higgins is in his fourth NFL season and has 18 receptions in 2026.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Tight end Elijah Higgins is in his fourth NFL season and has 18 receptions in 2026.

The Cardinals have an All-Pro tight end, but their No. 2 tight end is pretty good too.

That's why the team made sure to keep Elijah Higgins around on Friday, signing him to a contract extension through the 2029 season.

Higgins has 18 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown this year. He had been scheduled to be a free agent after the season.

"I love it here. I love Arizona," Higgins said. "They've treated me so well. Four years ago, I got you know I got cut. They claimed on me the waiver wire, and I've been here ever since. And just the amount of respect that they operate here with, I just love it here."

The former college wide receiver had been drafted by the Dolphins before being released as a rookie, when the Cardinals picked up up off waivers. He had a career-best 30 receptions for 301 yards last season.

Knowing the Cardinals are short on experience at wide receiver because of injuries, Higgins knows he might be needed more often in the passing game the rest of this season.

"It'll depend on how the game shakes out," Higgins said. "You can draw up a million plays and call a few or call none. I'll be ready."

Higgins did dismiss the idea, as a former wide receiver, that he could do it in a pinch.

"Nah," Higgins said. "If I could lose 30 pounds, maybe."

Elijah Higgins signs his contract on Friday morning.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Elijah Higgins signs his contract on Friday morning.

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