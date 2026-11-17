It turns out Andrew Wingard indeed needed to go on Injured Reserve.

Coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that wouldn't happen, but after further review, the wrist/hand injury the veteran safety suffered on Sunday -- and the roster machinations the Cardinals need to go through at this point with so many banged-up players -- led him to IR.

He does have a chance to return this season. The same can't be said for outside linebacker Jordan Burch, who went on IR with his season over, dealing with MCL damage in his knee.

Replacing those two on the roster were two practice squad promotions: safety Wydett Williams Jr. and defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte.

The Cardinals also released offensive lineman Albert Reese.

On the practice squad, the Cardinals cut wide receiver James Proche II, re-signed safety Jerrick Reed II, and signed wide receiver Ronnie Bell.

With Wingard and Burch on IR, the Cardinals now have 15 players on that list, as well as tight end Tip Reiman on the Physically Unable to Perform list.