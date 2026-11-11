Cardinals Open Up Practice Window For Zach Carter, Hunter Long

After a week full of injury news, the Cardinals received some positive updates for a pair of Injured Reserve players.

The Cardinals are opening up the practice window for tight end Hunter Long and defensive lineman Zach Carter. They will have 21 days before needing to be activated to the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals currently have an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was also signed to the Cardinals practice squad.

Carter was starting to pick up some steam early in training camp. In the Hall of Fame game, Carter was rolled up on and injured his knee. He has been with the Cardinals since last year. In four games, Carter recorded 13 tackles. With Roy Lopez nursing a toe injury, Carter could make his way back to the defensive line rotation.

The Cardinals lost Long after a special teams collision against the Giants in Week 4. On a punt play, Long injured his knee. The Cardinals promoted Teagan Quitoriano from the practice squad to fill his role in 13 personnel packages. With the team parting ways with Rivaldo Fairweather from the practice squad earlier this week, Long might be able to return sooner than later.

Long had two receptions for 15 yards after he was acquired by the Cardinals via a trade with the Jaguars.