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Cardinals Sign Quarterback Reinforcements Including Josh Johnson

Team brings in Joey Aguilar as third QB

Published: Nov 10, 2026 at 03:15 PM Updated: Nov 10, 2026 at 05:44 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are adding veteran Josh Johnson as a backup at quarterback.
Matt Rourke/AP
The Cardinals are adding veteran Josh Johnson as a backup at quarterback.

A week ago, the Cardinals had three healthy quarterbacks. Now that they are down to one, they needed reinforcements.

That came Tuesday when the team signed long-time NFL veteran Josh Johnson off the Bengals practice squad. Johnson, 40, will be playing for his 15th different NFL team since coming into the league in 2008.

The Cardinals are also signing rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar off the Jaguars practice squad. Aguilar was undrafted. Like Cardinals rookie Carson Beck, who spent six seasons in college, Aguilar was in college for a while -- seven seasons -- so he is older than most first-year players.

The Cardinals also worked out veteran QBs Cooper Rush and Trevor Siemian.

Beck is expected to get the start on Sunday against the Rams. Gardner Minshew is out for the season with an elbow injury.

Johnson hasn't played a lot in his NFL time, with 50 appearances and 11 starts. But he has proven time and again he can come into a situation as a safety net if needed.

He has completed 242 passes in 412 attempts in his career, for 2,669 yards, 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The Cardinals also added veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad. Dorsett has 151 catches for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

Cut from the practice squad were running back Jermar Jefferson and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

QB Joey Aguilar
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
QB Joey Aguilar

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