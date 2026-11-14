With Wide Receiver Needs, Cardinals Elevate Zay Jones

With injuries shredding the Cardinals wide receiver room, the Cardinals turned to a familiar face to play Sunday.

They elevated veteran Zay Jones from the practice squad, which will be his first game since returning to the team.

Jones was with the Cardinals in 2024 and 2025. In 19 games over those two seasons , Jones has 20 receptions for 267 yards.

The Cardinals also activated veteran tight end Hunter Long from Injured Reserve to the roster. The team already had an open roster spot. Long had played in four games with two receptions before suffering a knee injury in New York in Week 4.

Jones joins a receiving corps that will have Simi Fehoko, Devin Duvernay, and rookies Reggie Virgil and Harrison Wallace III.