KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Cardinals made it official on Saturday: Josh Johnson will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Chiefs because Carson Beck will not play.

Beck was officially downgraded to out by the team because of his back issues, not a shock after coach Mike LaFleur said Friday the team was proceeding on the idea Johnson would start.

Rookie Joey Aguilar will be the backup. Both players just signed last week.

"There is no next step to the playbook, this is going back to the starting table of contents, and that's OK," LaFleur said. "For a three-and-a-half-hour window, it's my job to to figure

out as you know whatever we can to you know get the ball moving forward."

Johnson will be the fourth different starting quarterback for the Cardinals in four weeks. Jacoby Brissett started in Dallas, Gardner Minshew started in Seattle, and Beck started last week at home against the Rams.