ASU's Kyle Soelle Highlights Cardinals Undrafted Free Agent Class

After drafting nine players over the weekend, the Cardinals filled out their rookie class on Monday by agreeing to terms with 10 undrafted players, including former Arizona State linebacker Kyle Soelle and another long snapper.
Long-time veteran long snapper Aaron Brewer has not re-signed yet. The team is adding Oklahoma State's Matt Hembrough to compete with Joe Fortunato for the job.
Soelle, who also attended Scottsdale Saguaro High School, played five seasons with the Sun Devils (thanks to an extra COVID season.) In 11 games with ASU in 2022, Soelle had 79 tackles and two interceptions. He played for current Cardinals linebackers coach Rob Rodriguez last season.
The full undrafted list:
- Colorado WR Daniel Arias
- Michigan State S Kendell Brooks
- TCU RB Emari Demercado
- Oklahoma State LS Matt Hembrough
- Michigan TE Joel Honigford
- Kent State LB Marvin Pierre
- Michigan State DL Jacob Slade
- Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle
- Georgia State CB Quavian White
- Wake Forest TE Blake Whiteheart