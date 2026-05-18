Back In No. 2, All 'Feels Right' For Will Johnson Ahead Of Second Season

Everything felt right for Will Johnson on Monday.

The cornerback was in his element as the entire team shared the practice field for the openings of OTAs. He was back wearing No. 2, which he previously wore at Michigan. And when he was lined up during the first rep of 11-on-11, he broke up a pass.

"Coach (Mike) LaFleur told me last week that the first play, they are going to come at me," Johnson said with a smile. "That felt good being able to talk a little smack to him after that. We're just out there competing."

There was a different level of swagger when Johnson was on the practice field, which is saying something considering he brought the Turnover Buff glasses to Tempe. During drills, he was oftentimes the first person up. Throughout practice, he was seen talking through the steps with new cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.

OTAs this go-around has been smoother for the second-year corner.

"It's a whole different feeling going into this year versus last year," Johnson said. "Last year, coming in with all the draft stuff and combine, and I was injured coming in, so that versus having some experience and feeling comfortable in the defense is a whole different feeling. It feels really good this year."

It was a hamstring injury that limited him during last season's offseason program.

Johnson said the chemistry and continuity within the defense has been helpful. Max Melton, Denzel Burke, and Kei'Trel Clark were by Johnson's side during each drill. Cornerback Starling Thomas V was working off to the side with trainers but is tracking towards a return before the season. Sean Murphy-Bunting, who missed the entire season, is working with the safeties in anticipation for nickel responsibilities, potentially filling the void left by the injured Garrett Williams.

The other factor in the offseason program is the retention of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

"I think it'll just be to play free," Johnson said when asked about how Rallis' defense might be different. "Our focus is playing hard, having a lot of effort and having a good culture more than just working on the scheme. That's what we're focused on."

LaFleur said that during his time in offensive meeting rooms with the Rams, L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford had a high opinion of Johnson.

"When we came out here, he's a good player, and you saw what (general manager Monti Ossenfort) and Arizona saw," LaFleur said. "You don't know when he's going to change up and throw a little curveball out there for you. I'm really impressed with him. Love the dude and I think he's got a high ceiling."

The high ceiling is what many draft experts believed Johnson could reach if he stayed healthy, because at Michigan, he was a lockdown corner. Part of that success came from the pressure that came with wearing the No. 2 for the Wolverines, a number worn by Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.

In college, Woodson told Johnson if he wore the jersey, he needed to make a play.

Now with the Cardinals, he'll look to make a play in No. 2 again.