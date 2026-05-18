Dignity Health Opening Medical Campus At Site Of New Cardinals Headquarters

Dignity Health today announced a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art medical campus at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Loop 101 in North Phoenix—the future site of the team's new performance and business headquarters.

Last September, the Cardinals announced the purchase of a 217-acre property at that location, where the team's 30-acre performance center and business operations will anchor a broader mixed-use development.

Dignity Health is the first to join the project and has unveiled plans for a premier medical campus. The multi-phase project will ultimately feature two buildings totaling up to 300,000 square feet across eight acres. Phase one will initially feature a 120,000 to 150,000-square-foot medical campus. Upon completion, the project is expected to create 700 medical and support positions and will be Dignity Health's largest outpatient campus.

The medical campus will offer a wide range of leading programs, including a sports medicine institute, services from the world-renowned Barrow Neurological Institute, along with orthopedics, cardiology, specialized primary care, executive health, imaging, and outpatient surgery. This will establish a long-term hub for health and wellness and is expected to become a destination for patients across the Valley and beyond, providing exceptional, world class medical care.

"This is a truly exciting moment for Arizona," said Anthony Houston, president of Dignity Health Arizona, which is a member of CommonSpirit Health. "Our relationship with the Arizona Cardinals has been a cornerstone of our community engagement for years, and this collaboration elevates it to an entirely new level. This new medical campus in North Phoenix will expand access to high-quality health care, serving not only professional athletes but every member of our community."

Phase one of construction for Dignity Health's medical campus is expected to begin in 2027, with an anticipated opening in 2028 - expanding high-quality care where people live, work and spend their time.