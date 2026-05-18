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Dignity Health Opening Medical Campus At Site Of New Cardinals Headquarters

Project will be 300,000 square feet, creating 700 medical and support positions

May 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Dignity Health will build a medical campus next to the Cardinals' new headquarters.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Dignity Health will build a medical campus next to the Cardinals' new headquarters.

Dignity Health today announced a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art medical campus at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Loop 101 in North Phoenix—the future site of the team's new performance and business headquarters.

Last September, the Cardinals announced the purchase of a 217-acre property at that location, where the team's 30-acre performance center and business operations will anchor a broader mixed-use development.

Dignity Health is the first to join the project and has unveiled plans for a premier medical campus. The multi-phase project will ultimately feature two buildings totaling up to 300,000 square feet across eight acres. Phase one will initially feature a 120,000 to 150,000-square-foot medical campus. Upon completion, the project is expected to create 700 medical and support positions and will be Dignity Health's largest outpatient campus.

The medical campus will offer a wide range of leading programs, including a sports medicine institute, services from the world-renowned Barrow Neurological Institute, along with orthopedics, cardiology, specialized primary care, executive health, imaging, and outpatient surgery. This will establish a long-term hub for health and wellness and is expected to become a destination for patients across the Valley and beyond, providing exceptional, world class medical care.

"This is a truly exciting moment for Arizona," said Anthony Houston, president of Dignity Health Arizona, which is a member of CommonSpirit Health. "Our relationship with the Arizona Cardinals has been a cornerstone of our community engagement for years, and this collaboration elevates it to an entirely new level. This new medical campus in North Phoenix will expand access to high-quality health care, serving not only professional athletes but every member of our community."

Phase one of construction for Dignity Health's medical campus is expected to begin in 2027, with an anticipated opening in 2028 - expanding high-quality care where people live, work and spend their time.

"Our long-standing relationship with Dignity Health is a profound win for the entire community," said Michael Bidwill, owner of the Arizona Cardinals. "We are both deeply rooted in Arizona and our shared commitment to health, well-being, and community impact has transformed this project from a simple idea into something truly special. This isn't just about constructing buildings—it's about building a healthier future for our community."

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