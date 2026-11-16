Matthew Stafford tried a no-look pass on Sunday. Cody Simon wasn't biting.

The linebacker grabbed his first NFL interception on the play, his first pick since he was a sophomore at Ohio State in 2021, a play that underscored Simon playing a season-high 40 snaps against the Rams.

"In that play it was more of a spot drop, so I was just trying to stay disciplined," Simon said. "It put me in the right spot, and I just want to make a play at that point. He's really good at that no-look, and it more often than not gets a lot of players. I was just happy it wasn't me on that play."

Simon has been getting more playing time on defense since Week 6, mostly taking snaps from Jack Gibbens (who had a season-low 47 percent on Sunday.)

"It's as the coaches see things, and I follow them in the game," Simon said. "I just try to get the most out of my plays when I am in there."

The Cardinals were on the field for 76 defensive snaps of the season, most this year. That number jumped on that final 17-play possession of the Rams. Not surprisingly, a handful of players were out there for season-highs. That included Budda Baker (tied his high at 74), cornerback Denzel Burke (71), outside linebackers Baron Browning (55), Zaven Collins (46) and Josh Sweat (52, his highest total since 2023), and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (35).

Cornerback Garrett Williams, who only played one defensive snap the week before in Seattle, didn't play a defensive snap for the first time in his career. Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson didn't play on defense for a third straight game.

Cornerback Kalen King started (in a nickel package) but his 22 snaps were his fewest since he had none in Week 5. Max Melton only played 23 snaps, his lowest total since Week 2.

On offense, the Cardinals ran just 34 plays and had just 35 snaps to go around, so many totals shrunk.

Running back Bam Knight played more snaps than Tyler Allgeier, 19-16. Wide receiver Zay Jones played seven snaps in his 2026 debut.