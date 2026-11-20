Trey McBride's birthday is on Sunday. He'll turn 27, and the All-Pro tight end will have a game to play.
It doesn't mean he won't have friends over. His buddy Travis Kelce will be there in Kansas City, a guy who McBride called "a great friend" and with whom McBride has spent time with at Tight End University as well as multiple golf outings. Oh, and a guy McBride emphasizes "is one of the greatest tight ends of all time."
But birthdays are also about gifts. What the Cardinals can give McBride is ways to get targets, within an offense that by now allows defenses to focus – hard – on making sure McBride doesn't receive them.
McBride's streak of games with seven catches came to an end at 11 last week, lost in the reality of a new and rookie quarterback and a mere 12 offensive plays in the second half. With the top of the wide receiving room decimated with injuries, defenses have even more reasons to focus on shutting down McBride.
"It's a tough game, and however they decide to cover us, I just can run my route to win and the ball will find me when it does," McBride said. "If I have two guys covering me, it means these other guys will be open. That excites me as much as me catching the ball. I just need to do my job."
McBride will likely have to do that with a fourth different QB in as many games, with the knowledge rookie Carson Beck will probably be out with back spasms and Josh Johnson – who was just signed last week – will be throwing the passes.
But how do the Cardinals spring McBride loose if he's all opponents -- or in the case Sunday, the Chiefs -- are thinking about? (Said Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo this week, "He's Job One.")
"You try to move him around and stuff so you can help him out, particularly in your first- and second-down situations," coach Mike LaFleur said. "But there's only so much you can do on third down when they're calling their bracket or their double stars and all that. It doesn't matter where he is on the field. … If they want to double him, they're going to double him.
"It sucks for Trey. He's still going to beat the double coverage, if you ask him. I see it as an opportunity for other guys to step up."
McBride still ranks second in the NFL with his 78 catches (for 635 yards and five touchdowns), even if he had a 28-game streak end last week of at least seven targets in a game. His five targets in Beck's debut were his fewest since Week 16, 2024. Again, the limited offensive snaps overall were a major factor.
Regardless of the guy throwing the ball, the Cardinals need McBride to have a chance to catch it. A lot.
"We looked into getting a second Trey — like a DNA copycat so you can't (cover both)," LaFleur said with a chuckle.
-- So, about that quarterback situation.
The timeline for Beck to play was a topic of conversation essentially since Beck played so well in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6. He finally gets the call after trading Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew goes down. And now this.
It's remarkable how upbeat LaFleur was on Friday, but what is his alternative? There are seven games left and he needs to set an example. But in Beck's case, it goes beyond just missing valuable reps with which to learn (and with which the Cardinals can evaluate.) The kid was genuinely excited to be playing. He showed it after the lopsided loss to the Rams. He was giddy again on Wednesday talking about his chance to be on the field. That was one reason he wasn't going to let nerves defeat him, because just playing football was his focus.
Now his back problems, which derailed him from practices last month too, keep him out.
-- New QB Josh Johnson should have a healthier offensive line this week. Hjalte Froholdt is expected back at center, and rookie tackle Jayden Williams will be available. But truthfully, Johnson, at 40 years old, has done this plenty of times and is not fazed with the situation.
"It's kind of the testimony of my whole life, the unknown," he said. "More excited than nerves."
Johnson, for those unfamiliar, is playing for his 15th different NFL team (and has been with multiple NFL reams multiple times.) He's only made 11 previous starts since entering in the league in 2009; he did not appear in an NFL game from 2014-17 and from 2019-2020. Yet here he is.
"I like to look at this situation more like life," Johnson said. "We grow up, we all have plans. We want to do something a certain way. … But I continue to understand it's not my way, it's God's way. I have the opportunity to be a quarterback in the NFL and my job is to be ready no matter what. It keeps happening. You don't fight it, you embrace it."
-- There are only two tight ends with more than one season of 100 catches and 1,000 yards: McBride and Kelce. McBride has done it twice, Kelce three times.
-- The Cardinals want to score more touchdowns and not rely on field goals. But on the other side of that, kicker Chad Ryland is quietly having a great season. He has 82 points through the first 10 games, converting 22-of-24 field goals and a perfect 21-of-21 of field goals from 49 yards and closer. After hitting just 75.8 percent of his field goals last season, Ryland is currently at a career-best 91.7 for the season.
-- McBride was named a captain last week, filling the empty spot left when QB Jacoby Brissett was traded to Baltimore. McBride said it was a big deal and "I don't take it lightly."
"It's a huge honor to wear that 'C' on your chest," he said. "I wish it would've come a little bit sooner, but I have it now and I'm so grateful. I feel like I am a huge part of this offense and a huge leader on this team. It's my job to amp it up a little bit more. Hopefully I can wear that 'C' for a long time."
-- Stat of the day: Josh Johnson played significant snaps for LaFleur in two games for the Jets in 2021. Johnson's stat line in those two games? 55-for-81, 621 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.9.
-- Defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte was signed to the active roster this week from the practice squad, a player most fans are still unfamiliar with. Harrison-Hunte was picked up after the Panthers released him at the end of training camp and truly was unforgettable inside the Cardinals locker room.
For those who remember, it was the sack of Harrison-Hunte on Beck in the Hall of Fame game that injured Beck's ribs and sidelined the QB for the balance of the preseason.
"When I first got here they asked me where I came from, and then they asked my (uniform) number," Harrison-Hunte said. "And it was like, 'Hold on. You're the one who had the sack? Oh, you're the one who messed up our preseason.' That conversation definitely came up. It was funny though."
Harrison-Hunte was feeling blessed having been moved to the 53-man roster. Another team wanted to sign him, and the Cardinals made sure to keep him around, and be truthful, Harrison-Hunte was happy to have the leverage to remain in Arizona.
"I wanted to stay here because I like the atmosphere here, I like coach LaFleur, and I like how he builds people up regardless of the situation," Harrison-Hunte said.
Such a promotion is huge. A player goes from a weekly salary of about $13,750 a week on the practice squad to about $50,000 as a minimum salary on the active roster.
-- Crazy stat of the week, thanks to the likely Johnson start. Since 1950, only four teams have started a different QB four weeks in a row during a season, according to SportRadar.com. The Cardinals will be the fourth, although they were also the second, back in 2022. The 1952 Dallas Texans (who lasted on NFL season and disbanded) and, remarkably, the Ravens this season, closing out the four-game stretch by starting Jacoby Brissett – who was the first starter in the Cardinals' streak.
See you Sunday.