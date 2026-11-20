-- So, about that quarterback situation.

The timeline for Beck to play was a topic of conversation essentially since Beck played so well in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6. He finally gets the call after trading Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew goes down. And now this.

It's remarkable how upbeat LaFleur was on Friday, but what is his alternative? There are seven games left and he needs to set an example. But in Beck's case, it goes beyond just missing valuable reps with which to learn (and with which the Cardinals can evaluate.) The kid was genuinely excited to be playing. He showed it after the lopsided loss to the Rams. He was giddy again on Wednesday talking about his chance to be on the field. That was one reason he wasn't going to let nerves defeat him, because just playing football was his focus.

Now his back problems, which derailed him from practices last month too, keep him out.

-- New QB Josh Johnson should have a healthier offensive line this week. Hjalte Froholdt is expected back at center, and rookie tackle Jayden Williams will be available. But truthfully, Johnson, at 40 years old, has done this plenty of times and is not fazed with the situation.

"It's kind of the testimony of my whole life, the unknown," he said. "More excited than nerves."

Johnson, for those unfamiliar, is playing for his 15th different NFL team (and has been with multiple NFL reams multiple times.) He's only made 11 previous starts since entering in the league in 2009; he did not appear in an NFL game from 2014-17 and from 2019-2020. Yet here he is.

"I like to look at this situation more like life," Johnson said. "We grow up, we all have plans. We want to do something a certain way. … But I continue to understand it's not my way, it's God's way. I have the opportunity to be a quarterback in the NFL and my job is to be ready no matter what. It keeps happening. You don't fight it, you embrace it."

-- There are only two tight ends with more than one season of 100 catches and 1,000 yards: McBride and Kelce. McBride has done it twice, Kelce three times.

-- The Cardinals want to score more touchdowns and not rely on field goals. But on the other side of that, kicker Chad Ryland is quietly having a great season. He has 82 points through the first 10 games, converting 22-of-24 field goals and a perfect 21-of-21 of field goals from 49 yards and closer. After hitting just 75.8 percent of his field goals last season, Ryland is currently at a career-best 91.7 for the season.

-- McBride was named a captain last week, filling the empty spot left when QB Jacoby Brissett was traded to Baltimore. McBride said it was a big deal and "I don't take it lightly."