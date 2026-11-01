Cardinals Use Minshew Magic To Steal Victory In Dallas

THE STORY: DALLAS – Minshew magic may or may not be real, but for an afternoon, Cardinals are true believers.

Gardner Minshew II, he of the legendary, well, everything during his NFL career, came off the bench on Sunday to replace a struggling quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cardinals sought to resuscitate their offense, one that had lost two of three running backs, their No. 2 wide receiver, and a No. 1 wide receiver who was trying to play with sore ribs.

And there Minshew went magician, throwing three touchdown passes in the second half, throwing a game-tying touchdown pass to Wilson with just six seconds left, and hanging in long enough to engineer a game-winning field goal drive in overtime to improbably topple the Cowboys, 33-30, at AT&T Stadium.

"You look your guys in the eye and tell them you're gonna give it all you got for them," Minshew said, after leading four touchdown drives in his four non-overtime possessions.

There was much more, of course. A defensive stand in overtime. Tyler Allgeier, the lone kinda-healthy running back (he has a bad toe), going crazy with a 63-yard TD run, a 52-yard run, a touchdown catch and 147 yards rushing on a mere 11 carries.

"He put on his cape and became Superman," coach Mike LaFleur said.

There was Chad Ryland, who could've been shattered when he missed the extra point that should've given the Cardinals (3-5) the win in regulation, only to boot the game-winner from 42 yards out in overtime.

"You just keep going," Minshew said of the missed extra point. "It's not like it was the first adversity we had in the day."

That adversity could have far-reaching effects on the Cardinals (3-5). Running backs Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight left with injuries, Love's an ankle again that leaves his availability in question after just returning. Coach Mike LaFleur wasn't encouraging about the ankle injury of wideout Kendrick Bourne either.

Those are issues, among others, LaFleur and GM Monti Ossenfort will have to sort out. Also what must be sorted is quarterback. LaFleur wasn't naming the starter against the Seahawks next Sunday. Not yet.

Minshew finished 17 of 23 for 188 yards, while Brissett, harassed the entire time he played, was 10-for-23 with 119 yards and an interception. He was sacked four times, Minshew once.

"I thought we needed a spark," LaFleur said. "I need to be better with our scheming and playcalling.

"I don't want this 30 or 35 minutes to mask all the things we need to work on."

One thing the Cardinals don't need to improve: beating the Cowboys (3-5), who led the entire game until Wilson's TD. The Cardinals are now 5-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium, and have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams.

As poorly as the game started offensively for the Cardinals, they outgained the Cowboys, 467-261, highlighted by the final Wilson drive. Clearly hurting with his bad ribs, Wilson got up slowly almost every time he ended up on the ground, catch or not.

But there he was making the TD catch the Cardinals had to have, from the perfect Minshew pass.