Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett 'Good From A Dialogue Standpoint'

As the Cardinals rookies -- including quarterback Carson Beck -- were on the field for the first time on Friday, it was a veteran quarterback that was brought up to coach Mike LaFleur after practice.

LaFleur said conversations were "ongoing" with Jacoby Brissett, who started 12 games last season and figures to be the leader in the clubhouse to start the season opener in September. Brissett has not participated in the voluntary offseason work as of yet, and reportedly hopes for a contract adjustment. As of now, Brissett is slated to make $4.9 million in salary this season, with $1.5M guaranteed.

"Everything is good from a dialogue standpoint, but like we said this is voluntary so that's where we will leave it," LaFleur said.

All offseason work is voluntary save for the mandatory minicamp that begins June 8.

LaFleur was asked if he thought the Cardinals were in a tough place with the Brissett situation.